First lady salary: Ghana wan pay monthly salaries to first and second lady

15 minutes wey don pass

Ghana start moves to pay de first and second lady monthly salaries as financial rewards to dem.

Per de new arrangements, wives of de Prez and Vice Prez go earn monthly salaries at de level of cabinet ministers in de country.

Emoluments committee for parliament make dis recommendation sake dem feel say de First Lady and Second Lady dey struggle to run dema body.

According to de Committee, de payment of monthly to dem be based on humanitarian grounds.

Govment adopt de recommendations of wey de parliament approve am subsequently.

Why govment wan pay first and second ladies salaries

De decision to pay first and second ladies salaries according to govment no be new for Ghana.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, say de payment of allowances to wives of de Prez and Vice Prez dey date back to other govments.

De only difference be say for de first time, dem determine specific benefits for dem.

According to Mr Nkrumah, Ghana introduce de payment of allowances under de Kufuor administration between 2001 to 2008.

But during dis time, dem no make dis payment official in de law books for Ghana.

What dis current govment dey do be say dem dey formalize am dem make what dem go earn more specific.

According to govment, de reason for dis monthly salary be sake of de bad conditions wey some former First Ladies dey inside.

"Prez Kufuor, in en wisdom, institute dis sake of because de bad situations of some spouses of some former heads of states then" Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah talk.

Although de first and second lady no be Article 71 office holders, dem no fit earn salary.

But dis intervention go make am possible say dem fit get specific reward system for den.

Reaction on monthly salary matter

De payment of salaries to first and second ladies dey stir public anger among some Ghanaians who feel govment dey spend taxpayers money in de wrong place.

Per de proposed arrangement, First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo go collect Ghc 21,000 ($3500) per month, wey dem go backdate am to 2017.

Dis go sum up Ghc 1,134,000 (about $191,268) which she go take as back pay, de second lady too go enjoy same benefits.

