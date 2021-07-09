Prophet TB Joshua burial live: Burial side tribute TB Joshua,

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, TB Joshua Wetin we call dis foto, Prophet TB Joshua

Dem don finally bury di founder of di Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua wey everybody know as TB Joshua.

Despite say dem no accept am into join body of Christian association pipo from different part of di world wey belong to different religion na im attend di burial of prophet Temitope Balogun TB Joshua.

Muslims, Jews, Atheists, traditionalists and odas irrespective of dia religious difference na im attend di burial of di founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations.

Wia dis foto come from, Emmanuel TV/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Jewish for Prophet TB Joshua burial

Wia dis foto come from, Emmanuel TV/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Alhaja Asabe Shehu Yar'Adua for TB Joshua Burial

Wetin we call dis foto, Traditional Ruler attend Prophet TB Joshua Burial

Wia dis foto come from, Emmanuel TV/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Rabbi Gadi Ben Zvi from Israel attend Prophet TB Joshua Burial

Some of di pipo wey attend di burial say despite im dislike by some pastors for Nigeria Prophet TB Joshua hold authority, im get millions of followers and connections all over di world.

Where TB Joshua was buried

Wia dis foto come from, Emmanuel TV/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Dem bury Prophet TB Johua inside di headquarters of synagogue church of all nations

Wetin we call dis foto, Guests shed tears for Prophet TB Joshua burial

Tears flow well-well as di family of di late Prophet TB Joshua bury am dis afternoon for Lagos Nigeria.

Na for inside di headquarters of synagogue church of all nations dem bury Prophet TB Joshua.

Govnors and visitors from all ova di world attend di burial of di preacher wey die at di age of 57.

Popular quotes of Prophet TB Joshua

"Di Holy Spirit dey more interested in wetin we do secretly, privately because di one you serve for secret go stand to reward you for open," na one of di greatest quotes of Late Prophet TB Joshua.

Dis na according to Prophet Chris wey be di guest preacher for di final burial of di popular televangelist.

Di guest preacher encourage worshippers follow all di doctrine of di Late prophet, "Di secret of Prophet T.B. Joshua ministry in front of dis altar na im lifestyle behind di altar. All im good work wey everybody dey see na sake of im relationship wit God.

Oda popular quotes of Prophet TB Joshua:

Wia dis foto come from, TB JOSHUA Wetin we call dis foto, Prophet TB Joshua

To leave your battle for God

To see your situation as reason to draw closer to God

To let go of offence, bitterness and bad feelings towards odas.

To take care of your heart

To meditate on God Word

To love God above all

To follow di path of faith and humility

To preach salvation, not condemnation

To let love lead, irrespective of race or religion - love wey get hand to help witout expectation, wey get leg to move to di needy, wey get eyes to see misery and want, wey ears to hear di sighs and sorrows of men.

To watch and pray.

TB Joshua profile

Prophet T. B. Joshua na Nigerian pastor, televangelist and philanthropist wey popular through organizing "miracle," "healing" and "deliverance" program.

Dem born Temitope Balogun Joshua for June 12, 1963 for Ondo state, Nigeria. According to di website of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Joshua remain for im mama womb for 15 months before dem born am.

Joshua attend St. Stephen Anglican Primary School (Ikare-Akoko, Nigeria, 1971-1977), but e no fit complete one year of secondary school education. E drop out from secondary school for first year and work for one poultry farm.

For school, dem know am as 'small pastor' because of im love for di Bible and ability to predict tins wey wan happun for im community, SCOAN website tok.