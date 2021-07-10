FRSC introduce CBT for drivers licence applicants - All you need know

Federal Road Safety Corps for Nigeria don introduce computer based test for anybody wey wan apply for National Drivers Licence.

Di corps wey give di informate inside statement on July 8 2021, say di exercise go dey effective from June 1, 2021 for all driving schools for Nigeria.

Oga patapata of di corps, Boboye Oyeyemi explain say reason for di test for fresh applicants na to reduce accidents wey dey happun for road sake of bad driving.

Before now, such test no dey for Nigeria as applicants bin only need show proof say dem attend driving school.

How di CBT go take work

Applicants dey expected to undergo 26 sessions during dia training for driving school before dem collect certificate.

However, wit di introduction of di test, at di end of di 25th session, di Driving School Standardization Programme portal go automatically generate exam numbers wey di applicants go take log into di CBT portal to access di examination questions.

A total of 35 different questions na im dem go answer within 30 minutes. Applicants must score 60% and above to secure pass mark wey go give dem guarantee say dem go collect dia driving certificates.

If dem fail di test, dem go write am again afta seven days.

Di Nigeria road safety agency say dem go continue to implement policies wey go lead to di eradication of road accidents.

Why di corps dey introduce computer-based test for drivers

Di corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem say di introduction of di computer-based test na to flow wit globally acceptable standards on drivers training.

E also say dem introduce di test to quickly tackle di high level of road accidents as major accidents wey dey happun for Nigeria roads na due to how pipo take dey drive.

Di introduction of di new programme na also make di road safety corps fit ensure standards for di driving schools wey dey di kontri to enable dem fit produce drivers wey get correct knowledge of safe road use.

Dem say if drivers dey properly trained, then more dan 75% accidents wey dey happun for road go reduce.