Oko Iyabo: Yomi Fabiyi reply Tampan on im suspension from di association

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, InSTAGRAM

Nigeria actor, Yomi Fabiyi don react to di suspension di Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (Tampan) sama am about di movie e just release 'Oko Iyabo'.

Di Yollywood actor for im Instagram handle say nobody in im right senses go judge a feem by one scene.

Im argue say nothing dey wrong wit di feem, Oko Iyabo and urge di thousands of pipo wey don watch am to speak out.

On Friday, Tampan release statement wey find oga Yomi "guilty of serious professional misconducts and unethical practice," therefore suspend am from di association.

Tampan suspension of Yomi Fabiyi dey come for time wey di actor and actress Iyabo Ojo don quanta sake of allegations wey fellow actor, Omiyinka Olanrewaju aka Baba Ijesha dey face for court.

Last month, one court for Lagos State grant Baba Ijesha bail, im dey face accuse of sexual assault of minor.

Di association feel say di 'Oko Iyabo' movie reference di Baba Ijesha case wey still dey court.

Fabiyi promise say Oko Iyabo go dey censored, approved, rated and released on DVD and oda cable stations soon. E add join say im no even be member of Tampan as e no collect form or sign any form wit dem to join dia guild.

Tampan list reasons for Yomi Fabiyi suspension

Earlier, Tampan committee on Ethics, Conflict and Resolution bin invite Yomi Fabiyi wey be di producer and director of 'Oko Iyabo' movie to appear before di committee as di feem don cause plenty katakata among Yoruba feem watchers.

Na afta di meeting wit di committee, di body decide to suspend oga Fabiyi say im argument for shooting di feem no hold water.

"Di story, plot, theme, title, dialogue, names and general content of di feem 'Oko Iyabo' na factual presentation wey fit give rise to prejudice since di mata don already dey court," Tampan tok for statement.

"Mr Yomi Fabiyi purposely do feem and no even think of di ethics of filmmaking and e engage in work of art wey don cause social crisis."

"Except di work of art na "Cinema Verite", no one dey allowed to use real name(s) of other person(s) inside feem. Therefore na professional misconduct to use real names(s), stories and factual events of person(s) without dia permission not to tok of a plot wey go insultive to di pesin."

Mr Fabiyi bin argue say na im fundamental right to use im creative talent to produce feems wey go tell im own account of di trending issue but im co-director, Dele Matti agree say im dey at fault and regret im involvement for di feem.