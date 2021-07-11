Sound Sultan dead?: Olanrewaju Ganiu Fasasi AKA Sound Sultan don die? - Wetin we know

11 July 2021, 11:15 WAT New Informate 18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Dare Fasasi

Many Nigerian celebrities take to dia social media accounts on Sunday to announce di death of singer Sound Sultan.

A statement from one Dr. Kayode Fasasi, believed to be im brother, also announce di death in di morning of 11 July, 2021.

Sound Sultan wey real name be Olanrewaju Ganiu Fasasi die on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at di age of 44, Fasasi statement tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Kayode Fasasi

BBC Pidgin bin call im management team for confirmation but di line dey switch off.

One of im music directors Dare Fasasi only put up a post of Sound Sultan foto on Sunday morning on Facebook.

Di statement from Kayode Fasai add say di veteran Nigerian singer die after a battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

Wetin we know be say some of im close pals like singer 2 Face Idibia also don post di news of Sound Sultan death.

Recently for May 2021 tori bin come out say di singer bin sick.

"Sound Sultan dey survived by im wife, three children and im siblings.

"We, im family go appreciate di utmost privacy as we come to grips with dis tragic loss." Dis statement conclude.

See Sound Sultan last post for IG

Di song wey Sound Sultan post dat time na about celebrating pipo while dem dey alive.

Sound Sultan profile

Like everi successful artist, Sound Sultan don tell Nigerians about im self including im birth, education, career and more.

Everi bodi know am Sound Sultan but im real name na Olanrewaju Fasasi from Oyo state but dem born am for Jos, Plateau state.

Im na rapper, singer-songwriter, actor, comedian and recording artist.

Dem born Sound sultan for November 27, 1976 and im na di fourth out of six children.

Im father na Liadi Alarape Fasasi and im mama na Adeyinka Ajarat Fasasi.

Sound sultan dey married wit three children - one girl and two boys.

Sound sultan educational background

Sound sultan attend Stepping stone nursery and primary school between 1981 and 1987.

Im later move go federal goment college Ogbomosho from 1988 to 1993 for im secondary school education.

Sound Sultan get BSc for Geography and regional planning from Lagos state university for 1999.

Musical career

Plenti pipo regard Sound sultan as one of di pipo wey start modern hip hop music for Nigeria.

Sound sultan career for show biz start as early as in di 1990s - wia im begin do show to get money to pay for im own studio session.

Im start to get interest for music from 1991 as im begin mime for school before im begin write im own lyrics.

Sound sultan begin learn how to play guitar after im secondary school education and by 1999 im don get im own band.

He attributes his early influence to his elder brother baba dee, who studied theatre arts.

Also for 1999 Sound sultan don win plenty local talent hunt shows and by 2000 im release im first single 'Jagbajantis' wey make am blow.

Na later as Sound Sultan become popular before Nigerians know say Baba Dee, another music star n aim brother.