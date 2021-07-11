Muhammadu Buhari: Military get order to defeat bandits - President of Nigeria

48 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, FEMI ADESHINA/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria President don order di military to respond to di bandits situation wey dey worry di kontri for language dem go understand.

Muhammadu Buhari give dis order wen e condemn di repeated bandits killings for Zamfa and Kaduna states, northern Nigeria.

For inside statement wey im media aide, Garba Shehu release, di president say:

Di military need to summon courage to defeat bandits and terrorists.

"President Buhari condemn repeated bandit killings in Zamfara and Kaduna states.

"E e urge di nation military to respond di worrying situation for landguage di bandits go understand." Di statement explain.

E say di military plus oda security agencies don dey work wit new methods and policies wey don dey comot beta result.

Particularly, for places where kasala dey happun for di kontri. E tok.

President Buhari also condemn some politicians wey dey chook mouth on top security mata.

Di Nigerian leader say dem just dey find pipo hailing.

E advise dem to join genuine efforts of di goment wey dey aimed at finding lasting solutions to di challenges di kontri dey face.

Wetin Nigeria President mean by "In di Language dem go Understand"

Treat dem "In di Language dem go understand," no be new phrase to di President Muhammadu Buhari.

Na on June 1, 2021 di Nigerian president first use di phrase "In di language dem go understand."

Then e tok am wen di Chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] meet am for State House Abuja .

Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu go to report di number of INEC offices and facilities wey unknown pipo burn for di south east region.

Di President wen e dey respond to di mata and also to di insecurity for di kontri say:

Those wey dey misbehave for certain parts of di kontri dey young to know di kain suffer and loss of lives wey follow di Nigerian Civil War.

"Those of us wey dey di field for 30 months, wey go through di war, go treat dem in di language dem understand. We go dey very hard sooner or later."

E no tey afta di statement, federal goment suspend Twitter on June 4. Di arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu wey dey call for secession and di raid of di house of Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho wey dey call for Yourba nation follow.