Ethiopia elections: How Abiy Ahmed take win im seat as Prime Minister wit plenty votes

28 minutes wey don pass

Mr Abiy hail di result as 'historic' for inside statement on Twitter

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed don win di kontri delayed elections wit plenty votes, di election board announce on Saturday.

Di board say oga Abiy Prosperity Party win 410 out of 436 seats wey give am another five-year term for office.

However, one fifth of di kontri population no come out to vote sake of insecurity and logistic problems.

Election no hold for di war-torn Tigray region, where many thousands dey live for famine conditions.

Another round of elections dey scheduled for 6 September for di affected areas, but no date dey confamed for Tigray.

Dem bin delay di election sake of pandemic.

Mr Abiy wey be Nobel Peace Prize winner describe di vote as a "historically inclusive election" inside statement on Twitter.

New goment go dey formed in October. But concerns dey ground about di integrity of di election.

Opposition parties bin complain say goment crackdown on dia officials bin affect dia plans to prepare for di election.

Berhanu Nega say im party, Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice don file more than 200 complaints afta observers for a number of regions dey blocked by local officials and militiamen.

Further vote dey expected to take place in September

Di state-affiliated Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) say "no serious or widespread human rights violations" dey for stations dem observe.

However, inside one preliminary report, di EHRC say some constituencies experience "improper arrests", voter intimidation and "harassment" of observers and journalists.

E add say dem observe several killings for di days wey lead up to di vote for di regional state of Oromia.

For May, di EU accuse Ethiopia say dem fail to guarantee di independence of im election.

Di election na Mr Abiy first electoral test since e enta power for 2018.

E don clamp down on corruption, release political prisoners, appoint more women to di cabinet and make peace wit neighbouring Eritrea, afta a 1998-2000 border war wey lead to di death of tens of thousands pipo.

E win di 2019 Nobel Peace Prize but one year later e wage military operation for im own kontri. e send sojas go di northern Tigray province to remove di TPLF as di region ruling party afta e seize military bases for wetin Mr Abiy see as scope to overthrow am.

Di conflict for di Tigray region don kill thousands of pipo and lead to mass hunger and reports of hunger for di region.

On Saturday, for di first time in two weeks, di UN World Food Programme don begin move support go di Tigray. Different sides for di conflict don accuse each other of blocking di shipments dem need well-well.