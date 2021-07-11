Nnamdi Kanu latest update: Ohaneze Ndigbo want free trial for Biafra separatist

Di Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide don break silence on Nnamdi Kanu re-arrest and trial.

Dis be di first time since di pressure group dey tok since Nigeria goment re-arrest and re-arraign leader of di banned Independent People of Biafra [IPOB].

National Executive Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide issue communiqué afta dia meeting on Saturday July 10, 2021 for Enugu state.

Ohanaeze stand for di position say make Nigeria goment try Nnamdi Kanu within di provision of di laws of di Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Na so di communique tok.

Di highest Igbo socio-cultural group wey dey represent all Igbo communities within and outside Nigeria say:

Dem no dey against in trial but make goment treat di case in line wit global best practices.

Dem say as part of dia determination to ensure free trial for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, dem don arrange legal team.

Di National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and ogbonge Igbo leaders go monitor di legal proceedings, throughout di trial.

"Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide don observe wit deep interest di recent re-arraignment and consequent trial of our son, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu."

"Da in as much as Ohanaeze Ndigbo no dey opposed to di trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we want make dem try am within di ambit of di laws of di Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line wit global best practices."

Tok-tok pesin for di group, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia wey confam di communique give BBC.

Ogbonnia say Mazi Nnamdi Kanu na dia son and dem feel wetin happun to am.

Di arrest of Nigerian separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu don hand serious blow to e group, and fit even mark di end of e movement.

Kanu as leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), wey be group wey want breakaway state for south-east Nigeria, remain hero to manay.

For more than a decade, im staunch radio broadcasts and social media posts bin be something wey Nigerian government frown at.

But e transition to armed struggle for 2020 come begin look like step wey don go too far.

Di armed department of Ipob - di Eastern Security Network - dey face accuse say dem kill at least 60 pipo in recent months.

Most of dia victims na police officers, although di group deny di allegations.

Nnamdi Kanu arrest dey seen as di final act by Nigeria government wey dey determined to stop di uprising.

Di images of e arrest, more than anything else, go don seriously undermine di confidence of even e die-hard supporters.

Dis no be di first time dem go parade di 53-year-old Jewish convert in handcuffs.

But unlike previous occasions im customary resistance bin dey missing.

Im days-old grey beard give am untidy look something wey even e Fendi designer clothes no fit hide.

Some pipo don argue say Kanu turn di organisation into one-man show.