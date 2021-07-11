Sound Sultan dead: Death of Olanrewaju Fasasi AKA Sound Sultan from T-cell lymphoma shock Nigerians

29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, SOUND SULTAN

Tributes don begin pour in for Nigerian artiste Olanrewaju Ganiu Fasasi alias Sound Sultan wey die on Sunday.

Sound Sultan die at di age of 44, according to one reported family statement.

Statement from one Dr. Kayode Fasasi, believed to be im brother, announce di death in di morning of 11 July, 2021.

Di statement from Kayode Fasasi add say di veteran Nigerian singer die after a battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

Plenty celebrities and Nigerians express shock and sadness on di tori of im death.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Sound Sultan be 44 years old wen news of im death break today.

Those wey e interact wit am few days before im death describe dia last moment dem get together.

Nigerian actor Richard Mofedamijo wey celebrate im 60th birthday few days ago, say:

Sound Sultan wish am happy birthday three days before im actual birthday.

Wia dis foto come from, ScREENSHOT

Veteran musician, Daddy Showkey no believe am, e just dey shout 'na lie, na lie.'

Ogbonge musician 2 Baba [2Face Idibia] wey be one of di first pipo to comment on im death say:

"Rest In Glory my brother. You go forever live for my heart.

Most of dem like Basket Mouth, just use black space for dia walls to explain dia grief.

Frank Edoho describe am as di "di nicest, most humble and talented pesin you fit ever know. Rest in Peace."

Activist Aisha Yesufu say "Moments like dis just make me wonder whether life worth am.

"Every soul go taste death. Sound Sultan don taste im own. E remain us."

Wia dis foto come from, ScREENSHOT

Wia dis foto come from, ScREENSHOT

Wia dis foto come from, ScREENSHOT

Wia dis foto come from, ScREENSHOT

Wia dis foto come from, ScREENSHOT

Wia dis foto come from, ScREENSHOT

Wia dis foto come from, ScREENSHOT