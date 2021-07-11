Kaduna Emir Alhaji Hassan Adamu , college provost among pipo wey gunmen kidnap for northern Nigeria

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Just as Nigerians dey tok about di passing of popular singer Sound Sultan wey die on Sunday, for northern part of di kontri di tori na about kidnappings.

On Sunday around 12:30am for midnight, gunmen attack palace for Kajuru town according to di Emir Alhaji Hassan Adamu grandson Dan Iya wey speak to BBC.

Five women and baby wey dey few months old dey among di twelve relatives wey dem take away with di Emir.

Di Emir, Alhassan Adamu Kajuru dey eighty-five years old and concerns dey about im health.

"Dem attack di palace on Sunday around 12:30am and apart from di Emir dem carry 6 oda of our family members and 5 guards go," dis na wetin di Emir grandson tok

"We still neva hear anything regarding demand from dem we still dey wait."

Kaduna Police Command no respond to calls or message on di mata. Kaduna commissioner of internal affairs Samuel Aruwan too bin dey unreachable.

For Zamfara state, wey like Kaduna dey for di same north-western part of di kontri, gunmen attack College of Arts and Animal Science for Bakura town.

For dia na provost of di college Habibu Mainasara dem carry go and resident for Bakura town wey tok to BBC say pipo dey di provost house at di moment to see di family.

"Dem come around 2:00am and announce themselves with gunshots before dem enter di quarters of di college wia dem carry di provost go."

BBC try contact tok-tok pesin for Zamfara Police Command Shehu Mohammed but im phone no go through and e no respond to message.

For recent weeks, activities of bandits and oda criminals don increase across north-west Nigeria, just last week gunmen attack Bethel school for Kaduna wia dem kidnap over 100 students.