Nigerian Idol 2021: Kingdom beat Francis Atela to win TV show

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Iamdkingdom

Kingdom Kroseide na di 2021 winner of di Nigerian Idol TV show.

Di Bayelsa born computer science and informatics student beat finalist Francis Atela to win di sixth edition of di show.

As di winner, Kindgom go collect cash prize of N30 million (about $73,000), brand new SUV, 6 track EP recording deal (3 music videos) amongst oda prizes.

Known for e soft spoken nature and strong vocals, Kingdom rise to become one of di most likeable contestant on di show na something wey many fans fall in love with.

Dat fit be why dem vote am to win di show out of di oda contestants wey bin make di Top-11.

During di early stages of di show, Kingdom tok about im passion for music. Dis passion show for di way wey im perform songs like Fela's Gentlemen, Majek Fashek's No more Sorrow and Timi Dakolo hit single Iyawo Mi amongst oda performances.