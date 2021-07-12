Riots Johannesburg today updates: Looting as South Africa Jacob Zuma appeal jail sentence

12 July 2021, 13:00 WAT New Informate 20 minutes wey don pass

Diss shopping centre inside Durban dem burst enta guluguluma di place on Sunday.

Deadly riots still dey go on for South Africa sake of Jacob Zuma pison sentence.

Di jailed former president of South Africa dey challenge im sentence for court.

On Monday July 12 constitutional court go hear Zuma appeal to reverse of im jail sentence.

South African military don send alias deploy gaurs into KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng provinces.

Di deployment na sake of how jaguda pipo don mix up wit di protesters and now dey commit crime up and down, Police tok.

Authorities arrest Zuma put am for prison on Court order after accuse of contempt.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block di freeway with burning tyres for one protest inside Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021.

South Africa police ministry say dem dey investigate di circumstances wey lead to di deaths of six pipo.

Dis na di pipo wey die due to di outbreak of violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Na more than 200 pipo dem don arrest following violent protests and looting. Police tok.

Riots for South Africa

Dem burn buildings and loot shops as di former president dey challenge im prison sentence.

Di deadly riots dey go on for South Africa as jailed former President Jacob Zuma dey challenge im sentence for one top court inside di kontri.

Video footage show as pipo dey loot shops and set buildings on fire.

Na last week di katakata start afta Zuma surrender himself to begin one 15-month sentence. Dem kill several pipo and arrest several odas.

Dem sentence Zuma to prison for contempt of court afta im fail to attend one inquiry into corruption during his presidency.

Di 79-year-old, don deny corruption charges, and e dey hope to get im sentence rescinded or reduced for Constitutional Court hearing.

However, legal experts say im chances of success dey slim.

Di case don spark serious legal drama for South Africa, wey never see dia former president chop jail before.

Footage on Monday show fire for one shopping centre for Zuma home province of KwaZulu-Natal, and pipo rush in to loot.

Dem ransack one supermarket, according to reports.

Na di same tin wey happun ova di weekend, wit violence spreading to di city of Johannesburg.

On Sunday, protesters wey carry sticks, golf clubs and branches march through Johannesburg central business district.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Na last week di katakata start afta Zuma surrender himself to begin one 15-month sentence. Dem kill pipo and arrest several odas.

Police and military intelligence on Johannesburg riots today

One South African goment intelligence body say six pipo don die and more than 200 pipo don chop arrest since di unrest start.

Police for KwaZulu-Natal don accuse looters of dey take advantage of di katakata.

President Cyril Ramaphosa don appeal for calm, e say even though pipo "dey hurt and angry" dem no get justification for di violence.

Dem convict Jacob Zuma for failing to follow instruction to give evidence for one inquiry ontop corruption during im nine years for power.

Zuma testify only once for di inquiry ontop wetin dem call "state capture" - dis one mean di siphoning-off of state assets.

For one separate legal matter, im plead guilty last month for one corruption trial wey involve one $5bn (£3bn) arms deal from di 1990s.