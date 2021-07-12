Nnamdi Kanu news: Father Mbaka tok about arrest of Ipob leader, Nnamdi Kanu

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Adoration Ministries/Getty Wetin we call dis foto, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigerian catholic priest, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka say Nigeria goment no do well for di arrest of di leader of di Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (Ipob) Nnamdi Kanu.

Mbaka say di arrest of Nnamdi Kanu no go stop insecurity for Nigeria.

Di Reverend Father wey be di spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries for Enugu state, south-east Nigeria tok dis one inside video wey dey circulate for social media.

E no dey clear wia Nigeria goment arrest Kanu but di kontri Justice Minister Abubakar Malami bin tell tori pipo say goment arrest di Ipob leader to come face im trial on top allegation of treason.

Rev. Father Mbaka say di Ipob leader na product of goment wey no dey well.

"Since una arrest am we don lose many lives. So, of what use be im arrest? After dem arrest Kanu kidnapping never stop for North. Dem kidnap many students for Kaduna last week.

"Wia our security agencies dey. Why dem never use di same energy wey dem take arrest Nnamdi Kanu to capture di bandits wey dey disturb for North," Father Mabaka tok.

Di Reverend Father say insecurity plenty for Nigeria sake of politicians wey dey "am young pipo".

Father Mbaka, President Buhari fight

For April, 2021 di gbas gboa between di Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka and di Nigeria Presidency enta anoda level.

Dis na afta Fr. Mbaka make U-turn ask Buhari to resign sake of insecurity for Nigeria.

But Special Adviser to di President of di Federal Republic of Nigeria, Garba Shehu, for statement wey im take reply Father Mbaka say "na only outsider wey be talkative na im go dey surprise say di Father suddenly do u-turn afta im bin don support di president two times to win di presidency."