Cyril Ramaphosa address: South Africa president order military deployment to end violence, looting

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, SABC Wetin we call dis foto, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa address di Nation 12 July, 2021

South Africa President don order di immediate deployment of military to to stop di deadly violence wey don break out for some parts of di kontri.

Im also warn say di kontri dey at di verge of food and medication insecurity, President Cyril Ramaphosa tok , on di rising violence for some part of di kontri.

Deadly riots start for South Africa sake of Jacob Zuma prison sentence - di riot don lead to di outbreak of violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Di riot also lead to looting of shopping malls for South Africa.

Dem sentence Zuma to prison for contempt of court afta im fail to attend one inquiry into corruption during im presidency.

But President Cyril Ramaphosa for im Monday nationwide address on di violence say di violence no dey necessary sake of di effect wey e go get on di economy of di kontri.

"Dis violence get attachment to di arrest of big political pipo and some ethnic groups don dey also wan turn am to ethnic matter but e no suppose dey like dat," Ramaphosa tok.

Di President say wetin dey happen wit di attack on public and private property na act of criminality.

According to Ramaphosa: "Di victims of dis looting and violence na business owners, truck drivers, and odas wey never do any wrong. Na opportunists dey carry out dis violence and dia action na act of criminality.

"Nothing don happen to warrant dis kain violence. Make aggrieved pipo and pipo wey dey vex use constitution to demand for justice.

"Dis pipo don loot plenty shops and as tins be dem don disrupt many tins including di movement of food and medicine. If we no dey careful, South Africa fit get crisis of food and medication scarcity sake of di looting."

Di South African President say im don order di deployment of di Defence Force to join police and oda agencies to "immediately restore order for di kontri". "I don recall all police officers wey dey leave to come out of dia leave to join for di operation to restore order for di kontri."

Wetin dey happen for South Africa

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block di freeway with burning tyres for one protest inside Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021

Dem burn buildings and loot shops as former president Zuma dey challenge im prison sentence.

Di deadly riots start for South Africa as jailed former President Jacob Zuma dey challenge im sentence for one top court inside di kontri.

Video footage show as pipo dey loot shops and set buildings on fire.

Na last week di katakata start afta Zuma surrender himself to begin one 15-month sentence.

Di 79-year-old, don deny corruption charges, and e dey hope to get im sentence rescinded or reduced for Constitutional Court hearing.

However, legal experts say im chances of success dey slim.

Di case don spark serious legal drama for South Africa, wey never see dia former president chop jail before.