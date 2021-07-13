Covid: Vaccinations dey mandatory for all health workers for France

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, From 21 July, pipo for France go need to show 'health pass' to go to places like bars, cafes, shops and theatres

All health care workers for France must dey fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by September or dem dey at risk of not collecting dia salary, di government announce.

Di requirement apply to doctors, nurses, office staff and volunteers.

President Emmanuel Macron also say from next month, pipo go need show health passes to access places like shops, bars, cinemas and long-distance train journeys for France.

Di pass go show if di holder don collect di jab, or get a recent negative test.

"I dey aware of wetin I dey ask una, and I know say una dey ready for dis commitment, dis part, in a way, of na sense of duty," di president tok for televison address on Monday.

Wetin be dis mandatory vaccine?

Di mandatory vaccinations go apply to anybody wey come in contact wit vulnerable pipo, and so therefore e apply to everyone wey dey work for hospitals, clinics and care homes, regardless of dia role.

Dem must dey vaccinated by 15 September or dey at risk of not collecting dia pay, Health Minister Olivier Véran tell France LCI television.

Already dem dey use health passes to enter some venues, like nightclubs wey just reopen for di first time ova di weekend. However dem go soon expand am to include more places including festivals, theatres and hospitals from 21 July and e go apply to those wey dey over 12 years old.

Na to encourage pipo to get di jab, PCR covid tests wey dey currently free dem gatz pay for am now for, unless e come wit doctor prescription.

After di president announcement, Doctolib, di website wey pipo dey use to book dia jabs, crash as so many pipo bin dey try to secure dia appointments.

Cases dey rise for France, sake of Delta variant wey don cause increase in hospital admissions.

On Friday, one panel of scientists wey dey advise di French goment on health matters warn of a fourth wave in di coming months, and say as many as 95% of pipo fit need vaccination to control di spread.