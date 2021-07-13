Guillain-Barre syndrome: Johnson and Johnson vaccine fit increase risk of nerve disorder - US FDA warn

U.S. Food and Drug Administration don add new warning ontop di fact sheet for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Di new data update suggest increase risk of one rare neurological disorder in di first six weeks afta pesin collect di injection.

For letter wey dem write to di company, di FDA say di chances of getting Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) afta vaccination dey "very low."

Still, e advise pipo wey don collect J&J vaccine to seek medical attention if dem get any symptoms wey include:

Weakness or tingling sensations, difficulty walking or difficulty wit facial movements.

Wetin be Guillain Barré syndrome?

"Guillain Barré syndrome na neurological disorder wia pesin immune system dey damage nerve cells.

"Di damage go cause muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis for some pipo wey don receive di J&J COVID-19 Vaccine."

Na so FDA tok for dia label update for patients and caregivers.

"For most of these people, symptoms dey begin within 42 days afta dem collect di Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine."

Di chance of say dis go happun dey very low," na so dem add put.

Wetin Johnson & Johnson tok?

Meanwhile Johnson & Johnson don confam say dem dey tok to di US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA about di issue.

"We dey discuss wit di U.S. Food and Drug Administration and oda regulators about rare cases of di neurological disorder.

Di "Guillain-Barré syndrome, wey dem don report sake of di vaccination wit di Janssen COVID-19 vaccine," na so J& J tok for statement.

"Di chance say dis go happun dey very low, and di rate of reported cases exceed di background rate by small degree,"

Tori be say J&J's Janssen vaccine na di third vaccine to win emergency use authorization from di FDA, afta Pfizer and Moderna.