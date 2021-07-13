Salary of Ghana First Lady: Rebecca Akufo-Addo go refund allowance she collect as wife of President of Ghana

Ghana First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo reject salary new arrangements wey govment offer over negative public outcry.

De statement signed by her Directir of Communications, Korkor Bleboo talk say "people lace de public discussion with some extremely negative opinions, she dey find an very distasteful, which dey portray am as self serving who no dey care about de ordinary Ghanaian."

As a result she explain say "she decide to refund all monies dem pay her as allowances from de date of de Prez assume office around January 2017... amounting to Ghc899,097.84."

According to de statement, Mrs Akufo-Addo no make any request to receive allowances, instead "she only received what dey exist wey already be attached to en status, although informally.

Salary of Ghana First Lady: Background

De payment of salaries to first and second ladies dey stir public anger among some Ghanaians who feel govment dey spend taxpayers money in de wrong place.

Per de proposed arrangement, First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo go collect Ghc 21,000 ($3500) per month, wey dem go backdate am to 2017.

Dis go sum up Ghc 1,134,000 (about $191,268) which she go take as back pay, de second lady too go enjoy same benefits.

Ghana start moves to pay de first and second lady monthly salaries as financial rewards to dem.

Per de new arrangements, wives of de Prez and Vice Prez go earn monthly salaries at de level of cabinet ministers in de country.

Emoluments committee for parliament make dis recommendation sake of dem feel say de First Lady and Second Lady dey struggle to run dema body.

According to de Committee, de payment of monthly salaries to dem be based on humanitarian grounds.

Govment adopt de recommendations of wey de parliament approve am subsequently.

