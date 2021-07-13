Lagos Covid 19 third wave: Lagos Nigeria dey face coronavirus fresh threat - Authorities

52 minutes wey don pass

Authorities for Lagos state southwest Nigeria don announce say dem fit enta di third wave of di Covid-19 pandemic.

, say dis na sake of di arrival of a new strain of di virus wey dem dey call "delta variant".

Dis state goment say dem don notice rapid increase in confirmed cases within di last three months and dia isolation centres don dey witness increase in pipo wey dey come isolate.

Lagos and Oyo states na di first to anoounce say dem don get fresh cases of di new delta variant.

Di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC last week anoounce di arrival of di new variant for di kontri, add say di new Delta variant don already show face for about 90 kontris around di world.

HOW DELTA VARIANT FIT CAUSE THIRD WAVE OF COVID19

Oyo state goment say dem don isolate one case of di delta variant for dia state.

For statement di state say "di new strain dey cause high transmission, dey increase di severity of di infection and di outcomes".

Lagos state goment say since last three months di positivity rate rise from 1.1% to 6.6% between end of June and 8th of July 2021.

Dem add say number of pipo wey dem dey bring into dia isolation centres don increase to from 1% to 6% in di last two weeks.

Di govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu say di rapid rise within one week dey give dem concern and dem must to do sometin immediately to stop am.

Due to di high transmission power of di delta variant and how e don spread for upto 90 kontris, authorities believe e fit spread fast fast and cause major negative impact on di society

WETIN NCDC PLUS LAGOS AND OYO STATES DEY DO MOVING FORWARD

Moving forward NCDC and di two states say dem don put new measures in place to stop di third wave before e go cause major harm.

Sake of dis new threat, Lagos state say dem go begin aggressive testing for di virus. "We don already test 563,679 pipo since di pandemic start" na wetin Lagos state govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu tok.

Both states say make pipo dey maintain all covid19 safety protocols wey include use of nose mask in public places, social distancing, temperature check, provision for handwashing and sanitizers.

Lagos direct all gathering points to roll at 50 percent capacity, dis include religious meetings.

Immigration authorities must to keep dia eyes open to monitor evribodi wey dey enta di kontri through Lagos state.

Pipo wey dey travel into Lagos state and no provide verifiable contact number or isolation details go face fines and imprisonment in line wit di Lagos state coronavirus state laws 2021.

International passengers into Lagos from India, South Africa, Brazil and Turkey must to do isolation before dem go enta di society.

Oyo state goment say make international passengers isolate for seven days before dem enta di society.

Di second wave of covid19 pandemic bin begin dey go down around March 2021 wey make goment begin dey open up more business spaces and activities.