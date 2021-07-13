Uefa Euro 2020 Team of the tournament: See list of players wey make Uefa Euro 2020 Tournament Team

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Italian National Team, Champions of Euro 2020 victory parade for Rome

Di European Football Association (Uefa) don release dia Euro 2020 Team list wit five Italy players inside di star-studded team.

Di champions Italy wey get di highest number of players for Uefa Euro 2020 team, include Player of di Tournament winner Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy become new champions of Europe afta dem beat England 3-2 on penalties.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma save crucial penalty from Bukayo Saka to send di Italians into jubilation.

Na Uefa technical observer team wey get 16 former players and former/current coaches wey include former England boss Fabio Capello and West Ham manager David Moyes, na dem choose di team.

Di Uefa Team of di Tournament

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy): Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma na im be Uefa player of di tournament for Euro 2020. Im na di second keeper to win di award afta Peter Schmeichel for 1992.

Donnarumma play 719 minutes across Euro 2020 - more dan any oda player and im keep three clean sheets for di tournament.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Italian Goal keeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Defenders:

Kyle Walker (England): Kyle Walker na 29 years old but im dey like youngstar. Im na multi-talented player wey play different roles for England for di Euro 2020 tournament.

Leonardo Bonucci (Italy): Leonardo Bonucci play star role for Italy success for Wembley, as im cancel Luke Shaw early goal for di second half.

Bonucci break im kontri record for di most appearances for di European Championship wit 18 and im worry England well-well for di final match.

Harry Maguire (England): Di Manchester United captain dey outstanding for di heart of di English defence aft aim recover from di injury wey keep am out of di first match.

Maguire score di header against Ukraine for di quarter-final.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, England Defender, Harry Maguire

Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy): Plenty pipo no pay attention to Leonardo Spinazzola but im emerge as di best left back for di Euro 2020.

Spinazzola give Italy extra force wit im pace and recoveries. Injury quarter-final against Belgium end im tournament but im effort show from di beginning of di tournament.

Midfielders:

Jorginho (Italy): Jorginho play di entire game for Roberto Mancini Italy side. Im carry im form from Chelsea go play di Euro 2020. Jorginho rating for average of every game na 7.28 as di midfielder impress for im kontri.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark): Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg enjoy di tournament for Denmark as im step up as one of dia leaders afta di tin wey happen to Christian Eriksen wey collapse against Finland.

Dem rank Hojbjerg ninth for balls recovered for Euro 2020 and second for assists wit three.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Denmark midfielder, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

Pedri (Spain): 18 year old midfielder, Pedri wey win Young Player of di Tournament make di Euro 2020 Team ahead of senior players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kelvin De Bryune, Paul Pogba and di rest.

Federico Chiesa (Italy): Federico Chiesa na player wey sabi pipo describe as work horse sake of im movement for pitch. Chiesa play di Euro 2020 wit plenty energy as unpredictable player wey dey play wit both leg.

Strikers:

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium): Romelu Lukaku score four goals out of di five matches wey im play for di Euro 2020. Di 28-year-old wey lead di front line for Belgium face stiff challenge Euro 2020 especially for dia match against Italy.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Belgium forward, Romelu Lukaku

Raheem Sterling (England): Raheem Sterling no be di oldest player for England squad, but im turn out as di one wey get experience pass wit di most caps. Terling na serious headache for defenders for di Euro 2020 tournament sake of im speed and ability to go around im opponents.