Looting in South Africa: Wetin dey behind riots, looting for Kwazulu-Natal, Gauteng

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Supporters of ex President Jacob Zuma during di ongoing violent clashes inside downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday 11 July 2021.

Di main tin wey cause di violence and riot for South Africa na di arrest of former President Jacob Zuma last week.

Jacob Zuma supporters enter streets den put road block for area wey lead to di economic base of di kontri sake of say dem dey demand di release of di former President.

Apart from Zuma arrests, low income levels and unemployment wey dey high at 32.6% among pipo wey dey work and 46.3% among young pipo na im pipo don see as di ticking bombs wey don explode.

Many South Africans don dey affected by di riot wey don extend to Zuma political base of KwaZulu-Natal and di economic hub of Gauteng.

Many feel say im successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa don fail to provide decisive leadership - either to calm anger over Zuma imprisonment or to reassure South Africans say dia safety dey assured.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Burned out cars inside downtown Joahnnesburg

Recently dem accuse Ramaphosa say im deploy troops - and only 2,500 of dem compared wit di 70,000 wey im deploy to enforce a nationwide lockdown to stop di spread of Covid-19 last year.

But agreement no dey over di deployment - di Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opposition party don oppose am, as dem tok say di solution dey for "political intervention and engagement wit our people".

Many residents for affected areas still dey dia house and some don form wetin media call "defence squads" to protect dia neighbourhood and business as looting dey continue.

Doubt no dey say dis kata-kata na di biggest security challenge wey President Ramaphosa don face since im become president for 2018, and di tin fit worsen di economic crisis wey di Covid-19 pandemic don cause as dem don destroy many businesses, including shops, warehouses and factories.

Video footage show say di rioters even loot blood bank for di coastal city of Durban, as President Ramaphosa dey address di nation on Monday night.

How many pipo don die for South Africa crisis?

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, One member of di South African Police Services (SAPS) dey aim at looters following di anyhow looting and vandalism outside di Lotsoho Mall for Katlehong township, east of Johannesburg, on Monday July 12, 2021

At least 45 pipo don die for di violence wey don affect some part of South Africa since di jailing of former President Jacob Zuma last week.

Di victim include ten pipo wey die for stampede during looting on Monday night for one shopping centre for Soweto, di kontri biggest township.

Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala say some 26 pipo don die for im area so far.

For Gauteng di death toll na 19.

Authorities say dem don arrest almost 800 pipo for di unrest wey begin last Thursday and turn violent over di weekend.

Wetin President Cyril Ramaphosa tok

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot/SABC Wetin we call dis foto, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa

President of South Africa don deploy di military to help police wey di violence don overwhelm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa for im National address describe weitn dey happen as "some of di worst violence witnessed in South Africa since di 1990s, before di end of apartheid," wit di bornfire, blocking of di highway, looting of businesses for major cities and small towns for KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces.

"Nothing don happen to warrant dis kain violence. Make aggrieved pipo and pipo wey dey vex use constitution to demand for justice.

"Dis pipo don loot plenty shops and as tins be dem don disrupt many tins including di movement of food and medicine. If we no dey careful, South Africa fit get crisis of food and medication scarcity sake of di looting," di President tok.

State of emergency in South Africa?

Di violence wey dey happen for South Africa never reach for goment to declare state-of-emergency, na so Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula tok.

Oga Nosiviwe say soldiers dey work wit police arrest some of di rioter.