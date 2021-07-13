Muhammadu Buhari: Bishop Matthew Kukah complain give Rights Commission for US about Nigeria government

Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah

Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah don express fear say Nigeria goment under President Muhammadu Buhari no dey handle issues wey concern religious violence well.

Bishop Kukah tok dis one during virtual presentation for US Congress for Washington on di persecution of Christians for Nigeria by armed extremist group for Northern Nigeria.

Di clergy for im testimony before di Congress claim say attack on Christians for Nigeria don dey happen for many years but di attack don rise in di last 10 years.

Bishop Kukah also claim say di extremists dey target many schools for Northern Nigeria especially Christian schools and dem dey "indoctrinate di children. Dem end up converting di children to wives, cooks, spies, sexual slaves and so on."

Di Bishop wey be member of di National Peace Committee also complain to di Congress say Nigeria President dey deliberately appoint pipo of im ethnic group and "faith" into political offices.

According to Bishop Kukah, "Last year 2020 dem kill some of our Priests for North. Dem dey kidnap our children den force dem to turn to Muslims. We don issue statements and call di attention of goment to our plight but you see, we get weak institutions.

"Nigeria dey for democratic dispensation but we come get autocratic president wey we dey pray make im comot from power.

"Di whole of di North dey invaded by armed bandits wey dey attack any how dem like. Di President don show nepotism for im appointments as im dey appoint only pipo wey share di same religion wit am into key political offices like di security Chiefs.

Di Bishop of Sokoto Diocese also say "for di first time for Nigeria di first three pesin; di President, Senate President and Speaker na all Muslims. Dis kain tin never happen before. So, we require practical and measuring assistance wey fit help us and out children."

Di Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission dey examine di state of religious freedom around di world wit testimony from Christians wey dey suffer attacks for Nigeria and Muslim minority wey dey suffer persecution for Kazakhstan.

Who be Bishop Matthew Kukah?

Dem born Bishop Kukah for Zangon Kataf local goment of Kaduna state, for northern Nigeria on August 31st of 1952, according to im profile for di catholic diocese website.

E attend St Fidelis primary school, Zagom, before im move to St Joseph minor seminary for Zaria and St Augustine major seminary for Jos, Plateau state (north-central Nigeria) where e study philosophy and theology.

Kukah become catholic priest for 1976 and immediately after, e obtain diploma from University of Ibadan on religious studies and dat same year e also get degree from pontifical urban university for Rome, Italy.

Di bishop also collect Masters Degree in peace studies from Bradford University in United Kingdom in 1980 and for 1990 e get im PhD from university of London school of Oriental and African studies.

Na pesin wey also at some point study or do courses for Oxford university, Harvard University.

Bishop Kukah shoot into national limelight when e serve as secretary to Nigeria Commission on Human Rights violation wey many sabi as Justice Oputa panel for 2001.

For 2005 e also serve as secretary for di National Political Reform conference and na im dey also lead reconciliation tok between Shell ans Ogoni pipo.