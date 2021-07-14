Emmy Awards 2021: Nominees full list for Emmy Awards 2021 plus key nominations

Organisers don announce di nominations for di 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Di upcoming award ceremony dey set to highlight a boundary-pushing year for television

Millions of pipo bin turn to T.V. as dem dey deal wit di intensity of di COVID-19 pandemic.

From prestige dramas coming out of various streaming services to freshman comedy series knocking it out of di park.

Dis na di rundown of shows and stars for di running for awards on di big night for September.

Outstanding comedy series

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Marsai Martin play Diane Johnson on di ABC sitcom Black-ish

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding drama series

Wia dis foto come from, Netflix Wetin we call dis foto, Olivia Colman as The Queen for The Crown

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding limited series

Wetin we call dis foto, Michaela Coel write, produce, co-direct and stars inside I May Destroy You

I May Destroy You

Mare Of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit

Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Lead actor for comedy series

Wia dis foto come from, ANNE MARIE FOX/NETFLIX Wetin we call dis foto, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

William H Macy - Shameless

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson - Kenan

Lead actress for comedy series

Wia dis foto come from, PHIL CARUSO/HBO/WarnerMedia Wetin we call dis foto, Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant

Aidy Bryant - Shrill

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney - Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Jean Smart - Hacks

Supporting actor for comedy series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser - The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Supporting actress for comedy series

Rosie Perez - The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Lead actor for drama series

Sterling K Brown - This Is Us

Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton

Billy Porter - Pose

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Lead actress for drama series

Uzo Aduba - Treatment

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez - Pose

Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country

Supporting actor for drama series

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid's Tale

Max Minghella - The Handmaid's Tale

Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale

Michael K Williams - Lovecraft Country

Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian

John Lithgow - Perry Mason

Chris Sullivan - This Is Us

Supporting actress for drama series

Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Emerald Fennell - The Crown

Madeleine Brewer - The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country

Lead actor for limited series or movie

Paul Bettany - WandaVision

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr - Hamilton

Lead actress for limited series or movie

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet - Mare Of Easttown

Supporting actor for limited series or movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster - The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs - Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff - Hamilton

Evan Peters - Mare Of Easttown

Anthony Ramos - Hamilton

Supporting actress for limited series or movie

Renee Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision

Moses Ingram - The Queen's Gambit

Julianne Nicholson - Mare Of Easttown

Jean Smart - Mare Of Easttown

Outstanding reality competition series

Nailed It!

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding variety talk series

Conan

Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding variety sketch series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding television movie

Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvia's Love

Uncle Frank

Writing for comedy series

Steve Yockey - The Flight Attendant

Meredith Scardino - Girls5eva

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Stansky - Hacks

Maya Erskine - Pen15

Jason Sudeikis (teleplay); Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly (story) - Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again)

Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence (teleplay and story); Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly (story) - Ted Lasso (Pilot)

Writing for drama series

Rebecca Sonnenshine - The Boys

Peter Morgan - The Crown

Yahlin Chang - The Handmaid's Tale

Misha Green (teleplay) - Lovecraft Country

Dave Filoni - The Mandalorian (Chapter 13: The Jedi)

Jon Favreau - The Mandalorian (Chapter 16: The Rescue)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady - Pose (The Finale)

Writing for limited series, movie or drama

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You

Brad Ingelsby - Mare Of Easttown

Scott Frank - The Queen's Gambit

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron - Wandavision (All-New Halloween Spooktacular)

Jac Schaeffer - WandaVision (Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience)

Laura Donney - WandaVision (Previously On)

Director for comedy series

James Burrows - B Positive (Pilot)

Susanna Fogel - The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency)

Lucia Aniello - Hacks (Pilot)

James Widdoes - Mom (Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak)

Zach Braff - Ted Lasso (Biscuits)

MJ Delaney - Ted Lasso (The Hope That Kills You)

Directing for drama series

Julie Anne Robinson - Bridgerton (Diamond Of The First Water)

Benjamin Caron - The Crown (Fairytale)

Jessica Hobbs - The Crown (War)

Liz Garbus - The Handmaid's Tale (The Wilderness)

Jon Favreau - The Mandalorian (Chapter 9: The Marshal)

Steven Canals - Pose (Series Finale)

Directing for limited series