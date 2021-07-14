Emmy Awards 2021: Nominees full list for Emmy Awards 2021 plus key nominations
Organisers don announce di nominations for di 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Di upcoming award ceremony dey set to highlight a boundary-pushing year for television
Millions of pipo bin turn to T.V. as dem dey deal wit di intensity of di COVID-19 pandemic.
From prestige dramas coming out of various streaming services to freshman comedy series knocking it out of di park.
Dis na di rundown of shows and stars for di running for awards on di big night for September.
Outstanding comedy series
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
- Pen15
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding drama series
- The Boys
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This Is Us
Outstanding limited series
- I May Destroy You
- Mare Of Easttown
- The Queen's Gambit
- Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
Lead actor for comedy series
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
- William H Macy - Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson - Kenan
Lead actress for comedy series
- Aidy Bryant - Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janney - Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Supporting actor for comedy series
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser - The Kominsky Method
- Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Supporting actress for comedy series
- Rosie Perez - The Flight Attendant
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live
- Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Lead actor for drama series
- Sterling K Brown - This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country
- Josh O'Connor - The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton
- Billy Porter - Pose
- Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Lead actress for drama series
- Uzo Aduba - Treatment
- Olivia Colman - The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
- Mj Rodriguez - Pose
- Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country
Supporting actor for drama series
- Tobias Menzies - The Crown
- O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid's Tale
- Max Minghella - The Handmaid's Tale
- Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale
- Michael K Williams - Lovecraft Country
- Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
- John Lithgow - Perry Mason
- Chris Sullivan - This Is Us
Supporting actress for drama series
- Gillian Anderson - The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
- Emerald Fennell - The Crown
- Madeleine Brewer - The Handmaid's Tale
- Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale
- Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country
Lead actor for limited series or movie
- Paul Bettany - WandaVision
- Hugh Grant - The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor - Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
- Leslie Odom Jr - Hamilton
Lead actress for limited series or movie
- Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
- Kate Winslet - Mare Of Easttown
Supporting actor for limited series or movie
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster - The Queen's Gambit
- Daveed Diggs - Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You
- Jonathan Groff - Hamilton
- Evan Peters - Mare Of Easttown
- Anthony Ramos - Hamilton
Supporting actress for limited series or movie
- Renee Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton
- Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision
- Moses Ingram - The Queen's Gambit
- Julianne Nicholson - Mare Of Easttown
- Jean Smart - Mare Of Easttown
Outstanding reality competition series
- Nailed It!
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding variety talk series
- Conan
- Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding variety sketch series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding television movie
- Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Sylvia's Love
- Uncle Frank
Writing for comedy series
- Steve Yockey - The Flight Attendant
- Meredith Scardino - Girls5eva
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Stansky - Hacks
- Maya Erskine - Pen15
- Jason Sudeikis (teleplay); Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly (story) - Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again)
- Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence (teleplay and story); Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly (story) - Ted Lasso (Pilot)
Writing for drama series
- Rebecca Sonnenshine - The Boys
- Peter Morgan - The Crown
- Yahlin Chang - The Handmaid's Tale
- Misha Green (teleplay) - Lovecraft Country
- Dave Filoni - The Mandalorian (Chapter 13: The Jedi)
- Jon Favreau - The Mandalorian (Chapter 16: The Rescue)
- Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady - Pose (The Finale)
Writing for limited series, movie or drama
- Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
- Brad Ingelsby - Mare Of Easttown
- Scott Frank - The Queen's Gambit
- Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron - Wandavision (All-New Halloween Spooktacular)
- Jac Schaeffer - WandaVision (Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience)
- Laura Donney - WandaVision (Previously On)
Director for comedy series
- James Burrows - B Positive (Pilot)
- Susanna Fogel - The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency)
- Lucia Aniello - Hacks (Pilot)
- James Widdoes - Mom (Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak)
- Zach Braff - Ted Lasso (Biscuits)
- MJ Delaney - Ted Lasso (The Hope That Kills You)
Directing for drama series
- Julie Anne Robinson - Bridgerton (Diamond Of The First Water)
- Benjamin Caron - The Crown (Fairytale)
- Jessica Hobbs - The Crown (War)
- Liz Garbus - The Handmaid's Tale (The Wilderness)
- Jon Favreau - The Mandalorian (Chapter 9: The Marshal)
- Steven Canals - Pose (Series Finale)
Directing for limited series
- Thomas Kail - Hamilton
- Michaela Coel and Sam Miller - I May Destroy You (Ego Death)
- Sam Miller - I May Destroy You (Eyes, Eyes, Eyes, Eyes)
- Craig Zobel - Mare Of Easttown
- Barry Jenkins - The Underground Railroad
- Matt Shakman - WandaVision