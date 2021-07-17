Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara: Kano Police arrest di controversial Islamic cleric? - See wetin we know

Controversial Islamic cleric Abduljabbar wey base for Kano (northwest Nigeria) dey news after reports of im 'arrest' break for various media.

But di case na very sensitive one as on one side, di public dey vex with di preacher over im methods wey dem say dey disrespect di holy prophet and on di oda side, di man come from one of di biggest families for Kano wey make some pipo dey fear to touch am.

So di tori of im 'arrest' don make pipo dey ask questions including weda na true say authorities really gbab am.

Police really arrest Abduljabbar?

For di announcement wey tok-tok pesin for Kano Police Command DSP Abdullahi Haruna do on Friday, e no use di word 'arrest' but say, "Abduljabbar dey with us at di moment" Dis one show say di authorities dey show care regarding dia choice of words on di mata.

Police say e dey with dem to continue im blasphemy case wey bin dey on ground and na court say e make e dey with dem until Monday wey di case go continue.

Who be Abduljabbar?

Abduljabbar na son of late preacher and leader of di Qadirriya sect for Nigeria Nasir Kabara, dem be family of preachers and im broda Karibu na currently leader of Nigeria Qadiriyya sect.Over di years, Abduljabbar don get serious problem with oda preachers and di public because dem say some of im preachings dey disrespect di holy prophet of Islam.Earlier dis month, Kano state goment organise public debate between Abduljabbar and some oda clerics wey challenge am regarding im style and according to judge of di day Professor Shehu Abdullahi, di controversial preacher no answer any question correctly.In his defence, Abduljabbar say those im preaching wey pipo dey against originate from some pipo wey dey against Islam although for di debate e no prove am.

Di Kabara family wey Abduljabbar come from get ogbonge history for Kano.

Di family get serious political value and dis na why politicians dey very careful regarding di family as many roads and bridges for Kano carry di family name.

As di case against Abduljabbar go continue for Kofar Kudu sharia court on Monday, many pipo go chook eye to see how di drama go play out.