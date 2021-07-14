Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu: Police confirm arrest of more suspects for Usifo Ataga 'murder'

34 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, USIFO ATAGA Wetin we call dis foto, Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga

Di Lagos state Police Command don arrest more suspects wey allegedly get hand for di murder of di Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

Tori of di death of Usifo Ataga come out for June wey don make authorities detain 21-year old female as di prime suspect for di matter.

Wen Police first parade her, she tell tori pipo say na she allegedly kill di Super TV CEO but few weeks later, di undergraduate say no be she.

But for di latest development, di Commissioner of Police for Lagos State for south-west Nigeria, Hakeem Odumosu say di command don arrest more suspects on top di matter.

Oga Odumosu tok dis one during parade of suspected criminals wey officers arrest for different crime for di state.

Though di commissioner no give name or number of pipo wey dem arrest, im say police don already establish case of conspiracy and murder against di pipo wey dem arrest.

"I need to tell Nigerians about di arrest of more suspects wey we believe say get hand for di murder of Mr. Ataga so dem no go sey we dey make progress for our investigation," Hakeem Odumosu tell BBC Pidgin.

According to di Commissioner of Police, "Some pipo tink sey we wan sweep di matter under carpet but dat one no be true. We don make arrests and our investigation still dey go on. In due time we go tell di public how far we don go on di investigation."

Di oga of Police for Lagos say nothing go stop di Command from getting to di root of di matter.

