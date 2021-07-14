‘Nnamdi Kanu order im men to behead me and kill my children’ – Joe Igbokwe

3 hours wey don pass

All Progressives Congress, APC Chieftain and Special Adviser to Lagos state govnor on Drainage and Water Resources Engr. Joe Igbokwe say di federal goment of Nigeria get plenti evidence to nail di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra, Ipob, Namdi Kanu.

Igbokwe wey ansa to questions inside interview with BBC Pidgin over di arrest and trial of di Ipob leader say Kanu bin commit 'plenti' crimes.

"He tok on Radio Biafra say if dem see me, im boys, make dem behead me and kill all my children, destroy my home and I play am down but I put my life and dat of my family in di hands of God. I just dey thank God say at least I fit dey a little bit free."

"Dem get big evidence, wetin im tok and wetin hapun, you tink say dem go blame all these boys for south east about di destruction, killing of police men, and burning of police formations on those boys? Na dia leader, dem go bring dis tins before am, dem go bring Gulak case before am, so many tins, some of dis videos I show you now, e go see imsef dey tok so na evidence, you sell yourself out, dat na how e go-go."

"Di evidence get weight, totally unbelievable, destroy, burn, curses , abuses, e say di president na from Sudan say e don die since, Jubril from Sudan." Igbokwe tok.

Igbokwe again repeat im earlier position say Biafra and separation no be di ansa but say federal goment need to create one more state for di south east.

"Inter-marriage don happun across, friendships with oda Nigerians, some pipo dia mothers na Igbos, dia fathers na Hausa just like dat across. So inter-ethnic relationships wey don dey for years dey."

"Di ony tin I wan FG to do na to give Igbo pipo additional 1 state. I don dey advocate for dat for years. If all govnors gada we be di least, odas get 6, 1 zone get 7. We dem give us di 6th one, na me go be di govbnor, I don work for am. E mean say immediately we go get 6 govnors, senators, more house of rep members, one state of assembly, one state capital, one university, take-off capital, more local governments, so many things go open up, 12,000 jobs go dey created immediately and instant development go come di area." E tok.

On if Ipob go fit continue afta Nnamdi Kanu arrest, Igbokwe say e no sure.

"Ipob don dey overtaken by events, war no longer be option for di 21st century, I Joe Igbokwe no go support am, I am proudly Nigerian and I go die a Nigerian." Igbokwe tok.

Nigeria goment say dem arrest Nnamdi Kanu on Sunday, 27 June, 2021.

Although di Attorney General of di Federation and Nigeria Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami say na through plenti intelligence and cooperation wit Interpol and oda security for di kontri dem catch am. Di circumstances surrounding im arrest and di way forward don bring up some questions.

UK and Kenya deny say dem gbab Kanu for dia soil.

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka inside interview with BBC Pidgin say na 'kidnap' goment 'kidnap' Kanu.

Meanwhile Ohaneze Ndigbo don caution goment to ensure say di trial of Kanu must happun in line wit global best practices.