Winners Chapel sack pastors: Pastor accuse Bishop David Oyedepo church of termination of employment say dem no 'grow' dia branch - See how pipo react

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BISHOP OYEDEPO/Save Nomor

Nigerians dey loud di discussion for social media unto whether e dey right or wrong for Church organisations to sack dia Pastors.

Dis dey come afta one Pastor allege inside video say di Church im dey work for give am sack letter sake of say im branch no grow like dem expect.

Pastor Peter Godwin say, Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel sack im and some oda ministers for Ekiti, southern Nigeria wit letter.

Di minister inside di viral video also claim say wen im ask for explanation, authorities for di Church tell am say di sack na because money wey im branch dey generate no reach to support wetin im dey spend.

Meanwhile anoda letter - with branded letterhead - dey circulate, wey dey addressed to one Saave Nomor on 25 June.

E say "...your Church growth index fall below explanation" and for anoda part of di letter e order am, di Pastor-in-Charge, to "vacate di official accommodation (wia e dey applicable).

Di mata don cause pipo to dey two mind as some support sacking of ministers by Church administrations while odas believe say since di work na Spiritual work, na only God fit comot Pastors.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo criticise Church say dem no suppose run am like company

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Remo Omokri Wetin we call dis foto, One popular Nigerian pastor defend di Church say dem get right to cut branch wey no bear fruit

Some pipo argue say if pesin collect employment letter, e suppose expect sack join. And say dis particular ministers for don get some kind of warning from di Church about di mata.

BBC Pidgin reach Winners Chapel for comment and confirmation ontop di tori, but nobody respond ontop dia official lines.