Olivia Rodrigo bin no dey old enough to vote for Joe Biden, but she dey support US President Joe Biden to promote Covid vaccines.

Di pop star, bin meet President Biden, wey be 78 years, and national virus chief Dr Anthony Fauci, wey be 80 years for White House.

Di American singer wan film one advert wey go encourage young pipo to collect di injection.

Tori be say slow vaccine rates among young pipo so far don affect oga Biden vaccination benchmarks.

Di White House dey turn to Rodrigo and her big fan base for help.

Di singer wey get hits like "Driver's Licence" and "Deja Vu" dey expected to share di educational videos wey dem film on Wednesday.

She go like share wit her 28m social media followers. Di White House go also promote dem.

Rodrigo wey speak from di White House briefing room, tok say she dey "honoured and humbled" to spread di important message of youth vaccination.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki, thank di young star e say Rodrigo na im offer to come Washington by herself.

Rodrigo guest appearance na di latest effort by di Biden administration to use celebrities for di vaccine drive. Country singer Brad Paisley and actor Jennifer Garner dey among those wey previously chook mouth for di mata.

After di initial surge for vaccinations across US, rates don drop in recent weeks, sake of increase in Covid-19 case rates.

Oga Biden bin set target of getting 70% of US adults at least one dose by di 4 July holiday, but e miss dat mark sake of say some young Americans of Rodrigo generation dey get double mind.

According to one June report from di US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 38% of Americans wey dey between di age of 18-29 years old don receive at least one dose - dis na di lowest among any oda age group.

Overall, about 67% of Americans 18 and older don receive at least one shot.

Five cool facts about Olivia Rodrigo

She get Filipino blood

Olivia Rodrigo na Filipina-American.

Dem born her for February 20 2003, her mama na American and her papa na Filipino-American.

She be Disney graduate

Olivia follow di likes of Britney Spears and Selena Gomez as Disney graduate.

Before she start to dey release music, she bin blow for di acting world.

At age of 13 she bin dey part of di cast for di Disney sitcom Bizaardvack and then dem choose her to play Nini for di Disney+ show High School Musical: Di Musical last year.

When producers on di programme realise Olivia fit really sing, dem encouraged her to write songs for di series.

Her song "All I want" bin dey so popular for di series wey manage to make am to American singles charts.

Driver's License

Afta di success of All I Want, Olivia play another song to her producers wey she write about how getting a driver license helpe her through one break-up.

Dem love am and, wit dia help, she decide to make am into a real song.

Her announcement of di song on social media app TikTok get ova 43 million views.

Breaking records

Since she release, Driver's License e don break records.

E break di Spotify record for di most streams in one day, e peak at 17 million stream on 12 January.

She be big Taylor Swift fan

Olivia na self-confessed Taylor Swift super-fan.