Kizz Daniels: Nigerian musician reveal more details about im kids, e say im born triplets but one die

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Kizz Daniel Wetin we call dis foto, Na for May dis year di singer announce di birth of im twin boys

Nigerian musician Kizz daniels don reveal say im born triplets but lose one four days later.

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, wey everybody know as Kizz daniels tok dis one for inside social media post.

For di post Kizz daniel say "God bless me wit three boys a while back Jamal, Jalil and Jelani ( triplets)."

"Four days afta Jamal die". Di singer add as im post scan image of di triplets.

Kizz Daniel also reveal di first gift e buy for im sons. "Congrats to di latest home owners in town , Jelani and Jalil". e tok.

Dis dey come few months afta im announce di birth of im twins on im birthday for May dis year.

Tori be say for one interview wey Kizz Daniel do wit tori pipo Punch e say im dey like keep im relationship private, even before im become popular.