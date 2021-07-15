Nnamdi Kanu: Ipob lawyer visit Biafra activist for Nigerian detention centre for first time

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP/Getty

Lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu di leader of di pro-Biafra group, IPOB, say e don speak to di activist for di first time from detention.

Di lawyer say Kanu tell am say dem arrest am for Kenya and bring am back to Nigeria about three weeks ago to face treason charges.

Nnamdi Kanu lawyer Alloy Ejimako tell BBC say:

Dem allow am to see im client wey dey di custody of Nigerian secret police, for di first time since dem bring am back into di kontri to face trial.

"Di separatist leader no look well e get bruises for im hand and di back of im head". Alloy tok

Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu on 29 June, 2021 after im arrest and return to Nigeria.

According to Kanu lawyer, e say im client say dem keep am for one private facility for Kenya and chain am to bare floor for several days.

Him claim say dem beat and torture and keep incommunicado before dem hand ova to Nigerian authorities.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

But Nigerian goment neva react to dis claims.

Nnamdi Kanu and im lPOB na proscribed group by Nigerian goment sake of say dem dey ginger for separate nation from Nigeria as an independent state of Biafra.

Nigeria goment say dem arrest Nnamdi Kanu on Sunday, 27 June, 2021.