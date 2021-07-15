Medikal and Fella Makafui: Ghanaian celebrity couple share moments as soulmates

15 July 2021

Ghanaian celebrity couple, Medikal and Fella Makafui unpack say marriage dey go on give dem.

De two marry around March 2020 amidst chaw rumors say Ema relationship dey on rocks.

Inside exclusive interview plus BBC Pidgin’s Favour Nunoo, dem reveal how dem dey enjoy marriage as a couple.

According to actress, Fella Makafui say she believe she den her husband be soulmates.

De relationship of de two celebrities dey interest more Ghanaians who no expect say dem go marry sake how bit of dem dey inside showbiz.

Musician Medikal explain why he marry early, contrary to how musicians dey prefer to date more ladies without settling down.

‘I marry early sake of I no want any distractions, but I no get any issues with anyone who be polygamous lover” Medikal talk.

After one year of marriage, de couple get daughter, Island Frimpong who dem say be blessing to dem.

