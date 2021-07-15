South Africa State of Emergency: Goment to increase army deployment call on reserve member of di national army

Na last week di katakata start afta Zuma surrender himself to begin one 15-month sentence. Dem kill pipo and arrest several odas.

South Africa National Defence Force don call on reserve members of di army to report immediately for dia unit as civil unrest dey shake di kontri.

Chief of di South African Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha ask all reserve members to report at first light on Thursday morning for dia respective unit

He ask di members to report ready wit dia necessary equipment.

Dis call dey follow di unrest wey dey happun for kontri as supporters of di former president Jacob Zuma dey protest to demand im release from prison.

Tens of thousands of businesses don dey ransacked afta dem jail former President Jacob Zuma for contempt of court last week.

Some roads remain closed, buildings on fire and streets and shopping centres dey littered wit katakata.

Ova 208 incident of shopping mall looting and vandalism na im pipo report overnight.

Also, ova 72 pipo don die for di unrest.

SA goment announce plans to increase di deployment of defence forces to 25,000, 10 times more dan wetin dem bin originally plan.

Dis na to curb widespread looting and violence for di provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal wia serious looting, burnings dey happun.

Di announcement of 25,000 extra troops for 3 months dey really significant, and need to be understood in di context of South Africa history.

Dis na di largest of such deployment since di end of apartheid.

For di past few days di leadership of di ruling ANC party plus di SANDF bin dey reluctant to commit to more troops publicly - even as pipo bin don dey make di demand sake of di ineffectiveness of di police to stop di unrest

More voices don also dey raise questions about di imposition of state of emergency for di KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng (in effect di imposition of martial law), but di political leadership neva tok about dat being a possibility.