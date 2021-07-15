Obi Cubana Biography: Cubana Chief Priest 46 cow donation for im Oga mama burial

Nigerians dey react as celebrity bar man Cubana chief priest buy 46 cow for im Oga, Obi Cubana.

Di Nigerian socialite wey im real name na Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu use im social media platform, Instagram show di cows wey dem don deliver.

Cubana chief priest say di 46 cows na to support di burial of di mother of im Oga, Obi Cubana.

Im also say di number of cows wey im buy represent di age of Obi Cubana.

Dis na among di oda cow donations wey Obi Cubana say im don get, according to am im don receive over 200 more cows from friends.

But Nigerians don take to social media especially for Facebook and Instagram to react to di gesture of Cubana Chief priest.

While some dey hail am for wetin im do, odas feel say di 46 cows too much.

Who be Cubana Chief Priest

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest real name na Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu.

Im na business man wey get big investment for entertainment and showbiz - na im get Club Xhrine for Owerri, Imo state.

Dem born Cubana Chief Priest for April 2, 1981 for Umuhu Okabia, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state.

Na im be di second son of im parents wey train am for Aba, Abia state wia im learn shoemaking.

Cubana Chief Priest later attend Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri, wia im earn im first degree.

For early 2021 im bag degree as Doctorate of Science for Event and Luxury Hospitality Management from European American university - im announce di degree on im Instagram page on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu aka Cubana Chief Priest get wife and children.

Obi Cubana Biography

Obi Cubana wey im real name na Obinna Iyiegbu na businessman wey dey into entertainment and hospitality business.

Na im get di popular Cubana Group wey also dey manage Ibiza Club.

Obi Cubana na 46-year old man from Idemili South, Anambra state - dem born am for April 12, 1975.

Im go secondary school for Onitsha and later attend University of Nigeria Nsuka wia im earn Bachelor of Arts for Political Science for 1998.

Obi Cubana marry im wife for 2008 and im get four children.