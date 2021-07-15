When is big Sallah 2021: Nigeria government declare July 20 and 21 as public holiday for Eid Kabir 2021 celebration

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Muslim faithful celebrate di end of di Ramadan fasting

Nigeria goment don declare Tuesday July 20 and Wednesday July 21 as public holidays to mark dis year Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Di kontri interior minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, wey make di announcement, also congratulate Muslims for di kontri plus all di kontri pipo wey dey inside Nigeria plus di once wey dey yonder for dia occasion.

Di goment assure all Nigerians of dia commitment to make sure say di life and property of every Nigeria dey safe.

Di minister encourage di Muslim followers to embrace di spirit of peace, love, kindness and sacrifice and to also use dis period pray for di kontri unity.

Wetin be Eid Kabir?

Eid el Kabir wey some pipo dey call 'big or ram sallah' na one of di two Eids muslims dey celebrate.

E dey happun on 10th day of Dhul Hijja wey be last month for Islamic calendar.

One of di significance of Eid Kabir for Muslims na say dem go get reward for every hair wey dey di body of animal wey dem slaughter.