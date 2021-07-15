Nnamdi Kanu explanation to im lawyer on how dem arrest am for Kenya and bring am back to Nigeria

Special Counsel to di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra, Ipob, Alloy Ejimako don tell BBC Pidgin say im client, Nnamdi Kanu dey mentally traumatised.

On Tuesday 29, June 2021, Nigeria Minister of justice and Attorney General of di federation Abubakar Malami break di tori say dem arrest Nnamdi Kanu on Sunday 27, June.

Inside exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, Ejimako wey say im visit Kanu for Nigeria secret police, Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday, 14, July say im client narrate give am how dem arrest am for Kenya and return am back to Nigeria.

"I see am yesterday for almost three hours for di Headquarters of DSS for Abuja. We get private interaction initially and later three DSS officers interview am for my presence. Dem ask am questions, most of dem around am being di leader of Ipob and dia activities."

"Im state of mind no dey as sound as e suppose be, wen I dey tok to am e get trouble with remembering di actual date dem abduct am, e surprise me. E appear like pesin wey don dey mentally traumatised, e no dey afraid, e dey traumatised."

"I also notice say e get injury for im right wrist, I ask am wetin be dat, e say na for wia dem put chain take chain am to di concrete floor for Nairobi, Kenya and e get injury wey don dey disappear for im left wrist and im neck side."

On how dem take gbab am, Ejimakor say Kanu tell am say na for Jomo Kenyatta airport dem gbab am.

"Nnamdi Kanu enta Kenya around April dis year, I no sure of di exact date but I get document wey put am for Kenya hospital on di 14th of May, e go because e get issue with im heart, dem say e get hypertension and heart murmur.

"E bin don settle for somewhere for Nairobi and e bin enta with im passport, I get di bio data page of im passport wey get immigration stamp wey show say dem admit am into Kenya before di extra-ordinary rendition.

"Dat fateful day, on di 19th, im drive go Jomo Kenyatta airport to di underground garage to pick up one visitor wey bin fly into di kontri. Na dia a group of seven men attack am, gada and grab am go one private facility wia dem blindfold am, chain am for ground and torture am for most of di eight days e dey dia." Ejimakor tok

According to di barrister, na for dia Kanu dey before dem hand am over to di Nigerian authorities.

"On di 27th of June on Sunday, e say dem drive am inside car in blindfold go Jomo Kenyatta international airport and bundle am inside a private jet. E be di only passenger inside di jet, e no clear immigration, dem drive am straight ontop di tarmac go close to di plane, put am inside di plane with Nigerian security officials and dem comot around 12 for afternoon and land Nigeria same day around 4 or 5pm."

BBC Pidgin no fit independently verify di account of Nnamdi Kanu and im lawyer as to how dem take gbab di Ipob leader.

Meanwhile Kenya goment bin don deny say dem arrest Nnamdi Kanu for Kenyan soil.

Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage bin say di accuse dey false, wrong and illegal plus anybody wey get evidence of when, where and how e take happun for Kenya make e bring am forward.

E add join say different kontris don dey linked to di arrest of di IPOB leader like UK, Rwanda, Czech Republic and many oda kontris but na only Nigerian goment fit tok where dem arrest am and which kontri dem deport am from.

UK goment bin also comot dia hand from di mata.

British High Commission for Nigeria bin reveal say dem no dey behind dia citizen, Nnamdi Kanu re-arrest and extradition.