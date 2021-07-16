Germany floods: Rhineland-Palatinate German state be worst hit for west Germany and Belgium floods

Plenti houses don collapsed and dozens of pipo dey stranded

At least 80 pipo don die and hundreds dey miss for Germany afta some of di worst floods for decades happun.

Record rainfall for western Europe cause rivers to burst dia banks, scatter di region.

Belgium don also report at least 12 dead afta di extreme weather, wey political leaders don blamed on climate change.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel don pledged full support for di victims.

For Germany, di states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia na di worst hit.

Armin Laschet, premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, blame di extreme weather on global warming during one visit to a hard-hit area.

"We go face dis events over and over, and dis one mean say we go need speed up climate protection measures... because climate change no dey confined to one state," he tok.

Scientists don also repeatedly warn say human-induced climate change fit bring pulses of extreme rainfall like dis one.

Di Netherlands also dey badly affected, with further flooding in Luxembourg and Switzerland.

For di western German district of Ahrweiler, up to 1,300 pipo dey unaccounted for, di authorities tok.

One toktok pesin for di local goment say mobile networks no dey work well, wey make am impossible to contact many pipo.

Di village of Schuld (population 700) dey almost entirely destroyed.

One major dam near di Belgian border, di Rurtalsperre, dey full capacity and overflowing slightly, officials tok.

MDem don forecast more heavy rainfall across di region on Friday.

Some 15,000 police, soldiers and emergency service workers dey di scene to help wih search and rescue,

Helicopters also dey on ground to pick stranded residents from roof tops and tanks clear roads of fallen trees and debris.

For di town of Erftstadt-Blessem, floodwaters don cause plenti houses to collapse wholly or partially.

Dem fit hear calls for help dey come from buildings , wey na only boats fit reach di pipo wey dey live there.

Speaking during one meeting wit US President Joe Biden for Washington DC, Mrs Merkel express her "deepest condolences" to everyone across di region wey don lose dia loved ones afta "a day of worry and despair".

"I fear we go only see di full extent of dis tragedy in di coming days," she tok.

She also pledge government support wit rescue efforts and wit reconstruction,

Madam Merkel say tell German pipo say goment "no go leave you alone in dis difficult, terrible hour".

For Belgium, dramatic footage of di floods show cars wey dey sweep dey go for road along one street for di city of Verviers.

Curfew dey in place overnight sake of di risk of looting.

Authority don order residents of Liège, Belgium third-largest urban area after Brussels and Antwerp, to comot.

Local officials say those wey no fit comot make dem climb di upper floors of dia building.

Di Meuse river, wey dey flow through di city, stabilised on Friday morning, wit small overflows for some areas.

Officials also dey worry say one dam bridge for di area fit collapse and dem ask pipo to help each other.

"Di crisis situation dey exceptional and solidarity must prevail," di local authority tok for one statement.

Belgium' King Philippe and Queen Mathilde visit one crisis centre for Chaudfontaine, southeast of Liège, wey dem set up for affected residents.

Belgium King Philippe and Queen Mathilde (left) visit one crisis centre ifor Chaudfontaine on Thursday

For di Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima inspect damage for Valkenburg, close to di Belgian and German borders,

Flooding bin cover di town centre and force di evacuation of several nursing homes.

Di kontri bin report no casualties but dem don beg thousands of pipo for towns and villages along di Meuse river to leave dia houses quickly.