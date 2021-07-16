In pictures: How Germany and Belgium floods kill dozens of pipo

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Flood damage in Schuld, Germany

Serious floods don hit some parts of western Europe afta record rainfall make swollen rivers to burst dia banks.

At least 100 pipo don die for Germany and 22 deaths dey reported for Belgium.

Forecasts suggest say more heavy rain go still fall for most of di region on Friday.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Rhine river flood di German city of Cologne on Thursday

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Cars do somersault for streets of di Belgian city of Verviers

Some of di most dramatic images come from di German village of Schuld, for Ahrweiler district of Rhineland-Palatinate, where goment don declare state of emergency.

Some 200,000 homes no get light again.

Thousands of relief workers and soldiers dey help police with search and rescue efforts.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Roads wey floods destroy for Schuld

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Vehicles dey crushed and flood water carry am throw way for Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler

Heavy rains also happun for Switzerland, Luxembourg and di Netherlands, where dozens of people don dey evacuated from their homes.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Di Belgian city of Liège also dey hit by heavy flooding, di mayor don tell pipo to comot di city if dem fit

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Di fire brigade dey help to evacuate pipo for South Limburg, di Netherlands

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, One mobile flood barrier don dey installed for Lucern, Switzerland