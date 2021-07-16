In pictures: How Germany and Belgium floods kill dozens of pipo
Serious floods don hit some parts of western Europe afta record rainfall make swollen rivers to burst dia banks.
At least 100 pipo don die for Germany and 22 deaths dey reported for Belgium.
Forecasts suggest say more heavy rain go still fall for most of di region on Friday.
Some of di most dramatic images come from di German village of Schuld, for Ahrweiler district of Rhineland-Palatinate, where goment don declare state of emergency.
Some 200,000 homes no get light again.
Thousands of relief workers and soldiers dey help police with search and rescue efforts.
Heavy rains also happun for Switzerland, Luxembourg and di Netherlands, where dozens of people don dey evacuated from their homes.
Hundreds of pipo dey miss Germany, as Netherlands and Belgium record more deaths.