Monkeypox virus: US discover human monkeypox in resident from Lagos, Nigeria

25 minutes wey don pass

Di monkey pox virus don spread reach Akwa Ibom state.

America don discover one rare case of human monkeypox inside resident wey travel from Lagos, Nigeria

Di Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and di Texas Department of State Health Services na im confam di case of monkeypox.

Dis monkeypox na a first for USA in years. And di pesin currently dey hospitalized for Dallas.

Dis na di first case of human monkeypox wey US don report since 2003, wen di virus cause one large outbreak for US.

Dat time e spread from imported African rodents to pet prairie dogs, according to wetin di CDC tok.

For dat outbreak, di virus infect 47 pipo, according to NBC News.

Wetin go happun next?

Currently no safe treatment for monkeypox, to help control outbreaks for di U.S., but dem fit use smallpox vaccine and smallpox medicines, di CDC tok.

CDC say dem don begin work with di airline and state and local health officials to contact airline passengers.

Dem dey also try other pipo wey don dey in contact wit di patient during two flights: Lagos, Nigeria, to Atlanta on July 8, wit arrival on July 9; and Atlanta to Dallas on July 9.

Tori be say travellers on dis flights bin wear masks as well as plus travellers for di U.S. airports sake of di ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sake of dis, di CDC believe say di risk of spreading di monkeypox via respiratory droplets to others on di planes and for di airports dey low.

What to know about monkey pox

Monkeypox na rare but potentially serious viral illness wey dey start wit flu-like illness and swelling of di lymph nodes.

Di sickness go later progress to a widespread rash on di face and body.

Most infections dey last 2-4 weeks.

Monkeypox na di same family of viruses as smallpox but dey cause a milder infection.

CDC show say di patient dey infected wit a strain of monkeypox most commonly seen for parts of West Africa, including Nigeria.

Infections wit dis strain of monkeypox fit kill about 1 out of 100 pipo.

However, rates fit dey higher in pipo wey get weak immune systems.

Before dis current case, US bin get at least six reported monkeypox cases in travelers wey dey return from Nigeria (including cases for di United Kingdom, Israel, and Singapore).

Dis new case no dey related to any of dis previous cases.