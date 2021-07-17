Oba Anambra Obi Cubana burial: Cubana Chief Priest oga mama burial for Oba in Anambra state make Nigerians for social media tok

17 July 2021, 09:09 WAT New Informate 35 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerians react as Cubana Chief Priest 'buy 46 cows' for im Oga Obi Cubana

Obi Cubana and Oba in Anambra State na di biggest trend on Nigeria social media.

If you too dey wonder 'What is happening in Oba Anambra State' just read di gist here.

BBC Pidgin don gather five interesting reasons why Nigerians dey tok about Obi Cubana mama burial.

Wia dis foto come from, Obi Cubana Wetin we call dis foto, Tori be say na for December 2020 Obi Cubana mama Uche Iyiegbu die at di age of 75 years.

wey lose im mama for December 2020 bin

Oh well, di burial become a special topic among Nigerians as viral videos show a lavish display of wealth.

Di 46-year-old Nigeria businessman even immortalise her wit a pendant and neckpiece wey worth $100,000.

Di burial go leave a lasting memory as Nigerians still dey discuss am.

Five reasons Obi Cubana mama burial trend

Wia dis foto come from, LEON PHOTOGRAPHY

Obi Cubana mama burial and 'money on ground'

Videos and pictures of pipo wey dey spray bundles of money for Obi Cubana mama bin circulate on social media.

For one of di videos wey go viral, e show guests dey throw wads of cash at each oda, for air.

Nigerian actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo also enta Instagram page display bundles of N500 currency notes wey im plan to spend for di burial.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Kanayo.o.kanayo

For wetin be like competition to outdo one anoda for di burial, several guests spray Obi Cubana wit 200, 500 and 1,000 naira notes.

Nigerian lamwmaker, Akin Alabi also join di list of pipo wey spray money for di party say- even if as goment worker, e say im no spray pass N9,000

Actor Alex Ekubo enta im instgram page toacknowledge di display of wealth wey im see for di burial

He say : I learn one vital lesson yesterday. E get three kinds of money for dis world.

E get Nigerian money, E get Igbo money, Then e get ANAMBRA MONEY.

You see dat last one I mention, If skin no full, no put body."

Cubana mama burial and di number of cows [cattle]

Wia dis foto come from, Leonphotograpgy

Obi Cubana reveal say im ova 240 cows from friends as support for di event.

Na im celebrity bar man, Cubana Chief Priest bin first launch di trend as im buy 46 cow for im Oga, to take host guest for im mama burial.

Di Nigerian socialite wey im real name na Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu use Instagram show di cows wey dem don deliver.

Cubana Chief Priest also say di number of cows wey im buy represent di age of Obi Cubana.

Destination 'Oba Anambra' - 'Everybodi wey be sombodi for Nigeria entertainment industry dey Oba for Obi Cubana

Wia dis foto come from, Alexx Ekubo Wetin we call dis foto, Nollwood actor Alexx Ekubo and some celebs

All roads leads to Oba as Nigerian celebrities, business moguls, politicians gather for di Anambra town.

to attend di burial of di Obi Cubana mama.

Nollywood actors Williams Uchemba, Kanayo O Kanayo, Alexx Ekubo na some of di celebs wey first land Oba.

Singer Orezi also dey dia too wit di businessman.

Socialite E-Money and im wife also honour Obi along wit Singer Kcee.

Several celebrities, businesspeople, including Nigerian popular socialite and Forbes rated entrepreneur, Sir Uyi Ogbebor dey Oba.

Real estate mogul, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo and many politicians turn out in large number for di funeral.

Alexx bin share video for im Instagram page wey show as celebrities gather for table as dem make jokes while having drinks.

Obi Cubana mama casket and lavish Burial of a kind

Di funeral rites start on Thursday, July 15, 2021, wit a service of songs and Christian wake,

Di burial and reception follow on Friday for one St Paul's Anglican Church, Oba Anambra South East Nigeria

Di nightclub boss buy one diamond chain wit im late mother face engraved on it and e reportedly worth $100,000.

He was said to have buried im mama in N30million foreign gold casket.

Local tori report say na one of im friends buy di casket as gift for di business mogul

Wia dis foto come from, Obi Cubana

Dem tok say Committee of friends & Business Associates Of Obi Cubana also raise 267,000.000. ( Two Hundred & Fifty Seven Million Naira ) for di burial.

Who be Obi Cubanna and why money plenty for im mama burial?

Wia dis foto come from, Obi Cubana Wetin we call dis foto, Obi Cubana na household name for Nigeria entertainment industry.

Obi Cubana wey im real name na Obinna Iyiegbu na businessman wey dey into entertainment and hospitality business.

Na im get di popular Cubana Group wey also dey manage Ibiza Club.

Obi Cubana career start for 2006 as im found di Ibiza Club for Abuja to satisfy fun seekers.

Afta di remarkable success im make from Ibiza club, he establish Cubana, one hospitality club wey provide all-round entertainment and satisfaction for 2009.

Im bin first establish Cubana for Owerri, Imo State.

Today, e don spread across to various states for di kontri including Lagos, Abia and Enugu.

Di nightlife boss get several mansions across di kontri wit plenti exotic cars from Mercedes Benz 4matic S40, 2 Lexus LX, Bentley and odas.

Wia dis foto come from, Obi Cubana

Im clubs across di country dey estimated to worth over $2billion.

Obi Cubana na 46-year old man from Idemili South, Anambra state - dem born am for April 12, 1975.

Im go secondary school for Onitsha and later attend University of Nigeria Nsuka wia im earn Bachelor of Arts for Political Science for 1998.