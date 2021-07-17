Obi Cubana source of Income: How Obi Cubana take make money

Di funeral of Lady Uche Iyiegbu, mother of Obinna Iyiegbu wey everybody know as Obi Cubana for Anambra state South east Nigeria generate buzz for internet over di past few days.

Di plenty reaction no be sake of Late Iyiegbu popularity but na how im son Obi Cubana attract attention to Oba, a small village for Idemili South Local goment area of Anambra state.

Tori be say na for December 2020 Obi Cubana mama die at di age of 75 years.

But from di outcome of di burial e show sey im take time plan am well as im friends and associates send am several gifts as support for di burial of late Ezinne.

Multiple award winning artist, Davido, Phyno, D'banj, Kanayo O. Kanayo, E-money, Shina Peller, Ubi Franklin, Cubana Chief Priest, Kcee, Odumeje na some of di celebrities wey attend di burial.

Obi Cubana source of income, Cubana club Lagos

No doubt im go get oda businesses but Obi Cubana na mogul for hospitality industry, show business and entertainment for Nigeria.

Im na di chairman and owner of popular Cabana groups.

Im get chain of fun places including hotels, clubs for lounge for different cities for Nigeria, Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, Owerri wit plan to expand go abroad.

Obi Cubana networth dey around $96million.

Obu Cubana profile

Obi Cubana wey im real name na Obinna Iyiegbu na 46-year old man from Idemili South, Anambra state - dem born am for April 12, 1975.

Im go secondary school for Onitsha and later attend University of Nigeria Nsuka wia im earn Bachelor of Arts for Political Science for 1998.

Obi Cubana marry im wife for 2008 and im get four children.

Cubana Chief Priest age

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest real name na Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu.

Im na business man wey get big investment for entertainment and showbiz - na im get Club Xhrine for Owerri, Imo state.

Dem born Cubana Chief Priest for April 2, 1981 for Umuhu Okabia, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state.

Na im be di second son of im parents wey train am for Aba, Abia state wia im learn shoemaking.

Cubana Chief Priest later attend Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri, wia im earn im first degree.

For early 2021 im bag degree as Doctorate of Science for Event and Luxury Hospitality Management from European American university - im announce di degree on im Instagram page on Saturday, April 24, 2021.