Nigeria give Germany deadline to return looted, stolen and smuggled artefacts

29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, ©CHRISTIE’S IMAGES LTD, 2020

Nigeria goment don give Germany deadline to return all di artefacts dem carry comot from Nigeria.

Di Minister for Information and Culture Lai Mohammed give di announcement for press conference wey e do for Lagos state, Nigeria to update Nigerians on efforts dem don put in place to ensure say kontris from around di world return artefacts dem tiff, loot or smuggle comot from di kontri.

E also clear air say na federal goment go take possession of di artefacts wen e land from Germany and oda kontris because na goment duty plus e dey in line wit di law.

Dis na as plenty arguments don dey ground on who go take possession of di Benin Bronzes.

Di Minister give dis informate afta e and some delegates visit Germany to discuss how dem go take return di 1, 130 Benin Bronzes come back Nigeria.

Oga Lai explain say Nigeria goment and Germany goment don agree on timeline to return di artefacts because Nigeria don tire of time wey no get date.

E say dem don resolve to sign agreement on di repatriation on December 2021 and make dem conclude di repatriation for August 2022 wit no condition attached.

Why Nigeria goment dey go afta di artefacts now

Wia dis foto come from, BRITISH MUSEUM

Di Minister say di artefacts dey cherished all over di world and goment realize say if dem return am back to Nigeria and dem dey properly exhibited within and outside di kontri under goment control, e go attract and increase plenty tourist come di kontri and e go fetch di kontri better money.

Another reason na say, these timeless and priceless pieces of work na important part of di kontri past, history and heritage as dem dey allow am sit for oda kontris museums, e dey rob di kontri of im history.

Oga Lai also say goment dey work on repatriating Ife Bronzes and Terracotta, Nok Terracotta, Owo Terracotta, di arts of di Benue River Valley, di Igbo Ukwu, di arts of Bida, di arts of Igala, Jukun etc.

Artefacts dem don return

Wia dis foto come from, UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

For October 2020, Netherlands return highly-valued 600 year old Ife Terracotta.

March 2021 - dem receive Bronze piece from Mexico.

Di University of Cambridge for di United Kingdom don agree to return one Benin artefact wey bin cause argument. Oga Lai say dem go soon start di procedure for di repatriation of di piece.