Mary Daniel: Lagos amputee hawker showcase her 'dream' house she buy for N17.5m

14 minutes wey don pass

Many Nigerians don enta social media to congratulate 27 year old amputee Mary Daniel as she do di official opening of her house and di construction of her sachet water company for Igando area of Lagos state, Nigeria on Saturday.

Mary Daniel bin go viral earlier dis year afta fotos show as she dey struggle to sell 'pure water' (sachet water) for di streets of Lagos.

Her tori bin gain plenty public sympathy especially on social media wey make many pipo plus Lagos state goment donate money give her.

She bin dey sell water for inside traffic for di ever busy Oshodi area to take support herself and her daughter.

Di Kogi state born lady say she receive donation of N25m afta her tori go viral.

During di house warming ceremony, Ms Daniel say she buy di new apartment wit N17.5m and she also dey build pure water factory inside di compound wey go almost complete.

According to her, wetin dey left to complete di pure water factory na water tank, flooring, electrical work and roofing.

"Na dream come true for me, as now I go fit do my own business and give my daughter di education wey I no get." she add.

Mary Daniel life change for di beta afta her fotos trend for social media and BBC Pidgin and oda news media carry her tori.

For di interview she get wit BBC Pidgin, she say she loss one of her legs wen she dey 11 year-old for one accident wey kill her papa, mama and oda pipo for di vehicles.

She reveal say she get one pikin and old grandma wey she dey take care of na why leave Asaba come Lagos to begin dey hustle and do odd jobs to cater for herself, her baby and grandmama.

Di job include make she dey sell pure water and according to her "Sometimes pipo dey carry my money waka, sometimes motor dey even hit me wen I dey sell pure water."

Her tori move plenti Nigerians and dem begin donate money to her wey don reach twenty-five million naira.

E no tey afta, tori comot say her papa still dey alive say she lie. She explain give BBC Pidgin say why she tok say her papa don die na because e no send am.