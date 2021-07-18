Hajj 2021 live: Photos from Mecca as pilgrims dey dia for di holy pilgrimage with masks and social distance

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Pilgrims begin arrive for Mecca on Saturday for di second Hajj to take place since di start of di coronavirus pandemic.

Pilgrims wey travel to di Islam holiest site dey expected to socially distance and wear face masks.

Di event dey larger dan in 2020, but e still dey far smaller dan past years.

Na only 60,000 fully vaccinated residents dem allow to take part - wit participants selected from one online pool of more dan 550,00 applicants.

Pilgrims suppose to don receive both doses of Covid-19 vaccine and dey between di age of 18 and 65 without serious illness to dey eligible.

See photos of some of di pipo wey dey take part as dem dey wait for official transportation to take dem to Mecca Grand Mosque on Saturday.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di Pilgrims travel to Mecca Grand Mosque to perform tawaf, one ritual wia dem circle counter-clockwise around di Kaaba - one large cube-like structure wey dem see for Islam as di most sacred point on Earth - seven times.

Worshippers go later continue on a five-day pilgrimage for other nearby holy sites.

Di Hajj na usually one of di world largest religious gatherings - with about 2.5 million pipo wey take part in 2019.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di pilgrimage na one of di Five Pillars of Islam - na obligation for every Muslim to go at least once in dia lives, if dem fit do am.

Di Hajj ministry tok dis say dem carry out dis year event wit di highest levels of health precautions sake of di pandemic.

"Every three hours, 6,000 pipo go enta to perform di tawaf of arrival," spokesman Hisham al-Saeed tell AFP news agency. "Afta each group comot, dem go fumigate di sanctuary."

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Officials also say dem divide pilgrims into group of 20 pipo as dem set out pathways to allow for social distancing.

Tori be say na about 10,000 pipo for Saudi take part for July 2020, wit no major outbreaks reported.

Saudi Arabia don record more dan 500,000 coronavirus infections and 8,000 deaths during di pandemic.

More dan 21.5 million vaccine doses na im dem don give so far, however only about 10% of di population dey fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP