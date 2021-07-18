Mandela day: How South Africans celebrate Nelson Mandela day afta one week of protest

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/The Presidency of the Republic of South A

As South Africans dey mark Mandela Day, President Cyril Ramaphosa don call on citizens to honour di memory of di late icon by starting to rebuild.

Every 18 July na im di kontri dey set aside to celebrate di legacy of dia former leader, Nelson Mandela.

Dis one dey follow one week of deadly protests wey leave ova 200 dead and hundreds of shopping malls and businesses destroyed.

Oga Ramaphosa don ask South Africans to offer food to di most vulnerable pipo and to clean up di streets.

Protests break out wen former President Jacob Zuma hand himself ova to authorities as dem sentence am to 15 months for contempt of court.

Afta di arrest, protest break out as thousands of pipo ransack business centres plus warehouses for di two provinces of Kwazulu Natal and Gauteng

Dem also set buildings on fire.

Damages dey all ova di streets and some communities need travel long distances to buy basic things dem need.

Di kontri dey always mark Mandela Day wit at least 67 minutes of service.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/South African Police Service

Nelson Mandela na internationally recognised anti-apartheid icon and South Africa first democratically elected president wey spend 67 years in public service.

South Africans, schools, organisations don begin post pictures of themselves on social media as dem dey distribute food and offer other assistance to some of di areas wey dey most affected by di unrest.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Di goment say calm don largely dey restored and key highways from di ports of Kwazulu Natal to Gauteng don dey reopened.

Di deployment of 25 000 soldiers to protect national points of interest and potential flashpoints dey expected to round-off be dis weekend.

Oga Ramaphosa don describe di unrest as attempted insurrection wey don fail.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

What to know about Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela na one of di world most revered statesmen, wey lead di struggle to replace di apartheid regime of South Africa wit a multi-racial democracy.

Jailed for 27 years, he come out in 1990 to become di kontri first black president four years later.

Im also play a leading role for di drive for peace in other areas of conflict for South Africa.

Mandela win di Nobel Peace Prize for 1993.

Im charisma, sense of humour and lack of bitterness over im harsh treatment wen im dey prison, as well as im amazing life story, explain im extraordinary global appeal.

Im step down as president of di kontri in 1999.

Before im death in 2013 at di age of 95, Oga Mandela become South Africa highest-profile ambassador, e campaign against HIV/Aids and help to secure im kontri right to host di 2010 football World Cup.

Im also dey involved for peace negotiations for di Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and other kontris for Africa and elsewhere.