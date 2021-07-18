Delta variant of covid-19: Lagos, Abuja, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, and Plateau on 'Red Alert'

22 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sample test of coronavirus

Nigeria goment don place six states on red alert as fear of di third wave of di covid-19 pandemic dey spread for di kontri.

Di six states na Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, and Plateau.

Dis na after di Federal goment confirm di stubborn Delta variant of di virus don enter Nigeria.

Na di Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 give di warning for di statement wey dem release on Saturday.

Chairman of PSC Boss Mustapha, Secretary to di Government of di Federation wey sign di statement also warn oda states of di federation to increase dia level of preparedness and continue to enforce all protocols to protect dem self against di spread of di coronavirus.

"Sake of di confirmation of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and di rising number of infections and hospitalisations for di kontri, di Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) put six states and di Federal Capital Territory on red alert as part of the preventive measures against a third wave of the pandemic. Di states na Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, and the FCT.

"Di PSC, however, warn say make all states of di federation heighten dia state of preparedness and continue to enforce all protocols put in place, given di renowned greater ease of spread of di Delta variant. These steps dey critical as we begin to see worrisome early signs of increasing cases in Nigeria," Mustapha tok.

Wetin dis warning mean?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Burial of pesin wey die of covid19

From di statement wey di Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 release e mean say Nigerian need to dey careful to avoid more serious action from goment.

Secretary to di Government of di Federation Boss Mustapha, say di discovery of di Delta variant of di virus go make goment "sustain di current restrictive measures against travellers from countries including India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa.

Mustapha beg Nigerians to dey careful about di spread of coronavirus as dem dey celebrate Eid-el-Kabir on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to SGF, "di PSC shall continue to minimise di risk of importation of variants of concern into di kontri country by strengthening surveillance at all Points of Entry, enforcing extant quarantine protocols."

Wetin be di Symptoms of Coronavirus

Wia dis foto come from, NHS Wetin we call dis foto, Wetin your throat go look like wen you get Coronavirus

Di main symptoms include;

Difficulty to breath or shortness of breath

Fever

Coughing and sneezing.

E fit also lead to organ failure

Pneumonia

Sore throat

Headache

Diarrhoea

Loss of smell and taste

And Death

E dey take up to five days before symptoms begin dey show but for some pipo e no dey show early. Di World Health Organization say di incubation period dey last up to 14 days.

Patients wey dia symptoms no too serious, make dem self-isolate for house for at least seven days.