Nigerian actor, Tonto Dike don officially confam say she dey in a relationship with Prince Kpokpogri.

Dis don confam di tori wey bin dey fly up and down about her current relationship status.

Di Nollywood actor tag Prince Kpokpogri inside social media post where she dey count her blessings and also refer to am as her 'husband'.

She say "I ADORE YOU @kpokpogri @kingandre_dikeh and all our kids. Thank you to MY HUSBAND."

For di video she post for her verified Instagram handle, e show her and Prince Kpokpogiri for di graduation ceremony of her son, King Andre, di son she get wit her ex-husband Churchill Olakunle.

Madam Tonto write say God don answer one of her secret prayers as e give her man wey stand wit her as her head and as a father to her son.

She thank God for her new status as she declare say if "happiness na pesin, e for be her."

Tori of her new found love begin fly recently wen she celebrate di birthday of di man she claim say she dey in love wit, wit gigantic cake and plenty gifts. Although she no mention name and she no post any foto for di post.

Plenty pipo bin congratulate her and say dem happy for her.

Prince Kpokpogri too recently enta social media to unveil Tonto Dike and e say she dey blessed among women.

Who be Prince Kpokpogri

Prince Kpokpogiri na Nigerian politician from Isoko, Delta state.

Dem born am for 27th June 1978.

Apart from say im be politician, e also be anti-corruption advocate.

E bin come into limelight recently during im birthday for 27 June 2021 afta tori carry am say na im be di new man wey dey Tonto Dike life.

From wetin we gada from im Instagram handle, Prince Kpokgiri na philanthropist as e recently share foto of school pupils im support wit scholarship.

E also don receive plenty awards and recognitions wey include di Nigerian Silent Heroes Award, di Inspirational Leadership award from di Progressive Leader Association of Nigeria.

Other awards wey e receive na Award as ambassador of peace and role model to Nigerian students wey di National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS give am for 2019.

Who be Tonto Dikeh?

Tonto Dikeh na popular controversial Nigerian actor. She also be singer, songwriter and humanitarian. She be di owner of Tonto Dike Foundation.

Dem born her for June 9, 1985 into a family of seven. She be di third child of Mr Sunday and Mrs Veronica Dike. Her mama die wen she be 3 years old.

She grow up for Port Harcourt, Rivers state and she get Bachelor Degree for Petrochemical Engineering for Rivers state University of Science and Technology.

Tonto begin act feem for 2006 afta she take part for one reality TV show, di Next Movie Star for 2005. Some of di latest feems wey she feature inside include Throne of War, Battle of the Queens, Terror of a Widow, Blackberry Babes Re-loaded, among others.

She don try her hands for music and she release some singles like Sugar Rush wey she feature anoda Nigerian musician, Dbanj. She release Crazically Fit and she feature Terry G. she bin release oda singles join.