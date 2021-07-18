Anambra state NDLEA drug bust: Officials arrest suspected 'drug kingpin' wit 548,000 tablets of Tramadol dem label Tarkadol

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) don gbab one Anambra state suspected drug kingpin.

Di NDLEA for inside statement say dem arrest di suspected major illegal drug kingpin, Okeke Chijioke for Anambra state and dem recover 548,000 tablets of Tramadol wey e brand as Takardol for im warehouse for Oyi local goment area of di state.

Dem arrest di 44 year old on 10th July afta dem receive ogbonge informate wey confam say e stock im warehouse wit fake drugs.

As dem search im warehouse, dem sya dem recover 548,000 tablets of Tramadol wey dey weigh 302, 500 kilograms.

NDLEA say dia investigation show say Tarkadol na brand of Tramadol wey dem just introduce enta market make pipo for no notice. Dem test di substance and e dey positive to amphetamine.

Dem also label di drug 100mg pain reliever on im packs make e for no catch di eye of di drug law enforcement agency.

Di agency for laboratory tests confam say d drug na 225mg drug, dem also discover say na for India dem manufacture di drug before dem smuggle am come Nigeria without NAFDAC number or certification.

Oda drug dealers dem recently arrest

Di drug law enforcement say dem also arrest one suspected drug dealer Mohammed Ali wit 1,150gg of Dizepam for Numan, Taraba state. Dem say dem arrest im suspected supplier Godiya from where e dey supply to oda parts of Numan for Jambutu park for Yola state.