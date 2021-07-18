Buhari presidency reply Bishop Kukah statement for US Congress about Nigeria under di present administration

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria presidency don respond to Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah statements before di United States of America Congress wey criticise President Muhammadu Buhari administration as disappointing.

Inside statement wey Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari sign, di presidency condemn as unfortunate say citizens of Nigeria witness one of dia church men dey criticise dia kontri for front of foreign parliament.

Na on during one virtual presentation for US Congress for Washington on di persecution of Christians for Nigeria by armed extremist group for Northern Nigeria, na im Bishop Kukah bin express fear say Nigeria goment under President Muhammadu Buhari no dey handle issues wey concern religious violence well.

Di Bisho also claim say di extremists dey target many schools for Northern Nigeria especially Christian schools and dem dey "indoctrinate di children. Dem end up converting di children to wives, cooks, spies, sexual slaves and so on."

But di presidency say di Bishop toks say only Christian schools na im bandits or terrorists dey target no dey supported by di facts on ground.

"E dey sad to say but also true say victims of crime, kidnapping, banditry and terrorism cut across all level of di society. Sad but true say bandits steal Kankara students for Katsina State of di same Islamic faith as those wey take dem away. Di same fit dey true of those wey still dey hold 134 students of di Islamic School for Tegina for Niger State. Di nation witness di sad incident of di female students bandits abduct for Jangebe for Zamfara State and di over 100 mainly Muslim students of di Federal Government Girls College Birnin Yauri for Kebbi State wey currently dey in captivity."

"Di attack on Christian students dey sad and unacceptable; so also be di case of di abduction of students of other faiths. Di claim say na only only Christian schools na im dem dey target dey totally untrue." Di statement tok.

Di Bishop bin also complain to di Congress say Nigeria President dey deliberately appoint pipo of im ethnic group and "faith" into political offices.

E say, "for di first time, di first three pesin; di President, Senate President and Speaker na all Muslims. Dis kain tin never happen before. So, we require practical and measuring assistance wey fit help us and out children."

But di presidency say bias no dey dis goment.