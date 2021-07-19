Murtala Nyako: Ex-Adamawa state govnor go know im fate over alleged money laundering today today

9 minutes wey don pass

Di Federal High Court, Abuja fix Monday July 19 to either rule on a no-case submission wey former Adamawa State Governor, Murtala Nyako (rtd), im son and three others file, or deliver judgment ontop di case.

Justice Okon Abang fix di date after counsels for di case bin conclude arguments on the no-case-submission wey di defendants file.

Dis na afta di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission bring case against di former governor and im son, Abdul-Aziz; and odas over alleged money laundering.

EFCC bin arraign dem on a 37-count of criminal conspiracy, stealing, abuse of office and money laundering.

Di trial don dey on since 2015.

Who be Murtala Nyako?

Dem elect Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako, as di Executive Governor of Adamawa State, im take office for May 2007.

Before den, e bin serve for di Navy, at one time e be military governor of Niger State, and dem also appoint am as di Chief of Naval Staff for December 1989

Dem born Murtala Hamman-Yero Nyako for Mayo-Belwa, Adamawa State on 27 August 1943.

Nyako enter politics for 2006. Dem elect am as Governor of Adamawa State for April 2007.

For February 2008, the Election Petition Appeal Tribunal annul im election, ontop accusation of electoral malpractices.

But afta fresh election, dem re-elect Nyako afta e chop landslide victory where e take all di 21 Local Government Areas.

On July 15, 2014, dem impeach di governor as di state House of Assembly chook eye inside report of one investigative panel wey probe allegations of financial misconduct against am.