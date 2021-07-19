Jacob Zuma trial: South Africa former president attend im virtual corruption trial from jail

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

South Africa former president Jacob Zuma don appear on a video link from prison to attend one corruption trial.

Mr Zuma dey face charges of fraud and racketeering wey date back to di 1990s.

Dis an di first time dem go see am since dem send am to jail for contempt of court - move wey spark one week of looting and katakata for South Africa.

E bin siddon quietly inside one big office chair for one prison room.

E wear dark suit and red tie, and only tok small as im lawyer argue for another postponement of im corruption trial.

Di hearing hapun online - sake of di pandemic and security concerns.

Mr Zuma now don spend more dan one week for prison afta dem find am guilty of contempt of court, say im refuse to participate inside anoda separate corruption case.