Local media for Nigeria dey report say authorities don gbab Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo, AKA Sunday Igboho for Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Dis one dey come weeks afta Nigeria secret police, di Department of State Security Services, DSS bin declare Igboho wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, allegation wey e don deny since.

Wetin we know about tori of Sunday Igboho arrest

BBC Pidgin find out from pesin wey close to di case say dem arrest Sunday Igboho around 2:00am for Cotonou on Monday through joint operation.

As at di time of filing dis report, e still dey Cotonou for Benin Republic but dem go repatriate am to Nigeria and dem, go likely araign am for court afta.

DSS bin don tell Igboho to surrender afta dem raid im house weeks ago.

Afta di raid, Igboho tell BBC Pidgin say, two pipo die and several others bin dey miss afta unknown men wey wear military uniform enta im house for Soka area.

Afta series of rallies for different part of states for di south west, Igboho suppose lead rally for Lagos on Saturday, but e say dat don cancel now becos e no dey safe and im need to dey safe.

Di DSS bin explain say one joint operations for Sunday Igboho domot result in di death of two of im guards.

While odas escape with gunshot wounds and 13 suspects wey include 12 males plus one female dey DSS custody. E tok.

DSS bin parade items wey dem say dem recover from di Sunday Igboho house during di raid earlier today.

Afunanya say Ak-47, Pump Action, Pistols, 5000 rounds of ammunitions dey among items dem recover from Igboho house.

Sunday Igboho begin make news afta e come forward since January 2021 wen e issue seven-day ultimatum to who e clall killer herders for Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

Since den, e don lead im pipo and rally to demand for a Yoruba nation and to stop di farmers-herders clash for im region.